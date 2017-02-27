Questis to Collaborate with Tim Maurer for Financial Content

Financial Wellness provider Questis to start providing users with content written by Tim Maurer, personal finance educator and author. "We're excited to have Tim creating custom financial education pieces for our platform. The way that Tim approaches and explains finance aligns perfectly with our philosophy."

Questis is pleased to announce a collaboration with personal finance educator and author, Tim Maurer. Maurer will serve as a key Content Partner for the financial wellness firm in Charleston, South Carolina, bringing his Simple Money approach to a growing number of employees nationwide.

"We're excited to have Tim creating custom financial education pieces for our platform", said Anthony Del Porto, COO for Questis. "The way that Tim approaches and explains finance aligns perfectly with our philosophy."

As Questis continues to increase the capabilities of their Financial Wellness platform, Maurer will be involved with creating posts, videos, and other forms of educational content. Growing the existing library of engaging and educational pieces is one of the many ways Questis is helping employees improve their personal finances.

About Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer, CFP(R) is the Director of Personal Finance for the BAM Alliance, a national collective of over 145 independent financial advisory firms, and a regular contributor to CNBC, Forbes and TIME/Money. He's been featured on NBC's TODAY Show, CNBC and ABC's Nightline, on NPR programs The Diane Rehm Show and Marketplace as well as in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Baltimore Sun, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, U.S. News & World Report and Money magazine, among others. Maurer's book, Simple Money, helps distill personal finance to a relatable level by combining lessons learned from behavioral science with financial planning wisdom. Tim lives with his family in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Questis

Questis, a total financial wellness solution, uses data driven software and personalized financial coaching to bring the value of financial planning to everyone. By giving employees the direct, actionable roadmap they need, they can easily undertake the daily steps required to help them reach and surpass their financial goals.

Learn more at myquestis.com.

