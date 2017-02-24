David Long-Daniels, Co-Chair of the Global Labor & Employment Practice in the Atlanta office and Jonathan Beckham, Of Counsel in the Northern Virginia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the National Bar Association Commercial Law Section's (NBA-CLS) 30th Annual Corporate Counsel Conference Feb. 23 - 25 at the Intercontinental Buckhead in Atlanta.

Long-Daniels will moderate the panel titled, “How the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 Affects Your Employment Agreements” and Beckham will moderate the panel titled, “Driverless Vehicles, Smart Cities and the Internet of Things: A Framework for Lawyers.”

According to the website, the mission of the NBA-CLS is to bring its outside counsel members together with in-house counsel who seek to increase the diversity of their outside counsel ranks as well as to provide networking and education forums to address the interests of NBA members practicing in the area of Commercial Law. The CLS is also committed to serving the community and expanding the pipeline of African Americans entering the legal profession.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the conference.

Long-Daniels' practice includes the representation of clients in corporate espionage cases and in cases asserting claims under the Fair Labor Standard Act, USERRA, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, Americans With Disabilities Act, various whistleblower statutes, and other federal and state civil rights and labor and employment matters. A particular focus of Long-Daniels' practice is representing corporations in class and collective actions. He has defeated class certification in many cases and has tried labor and employment cases in most jurisdictions across the United States.

Beckham focuses his practice on sophisticated, cross-border commercial and corporate transactions, with a focus on technology transactions, outsourcing and general corporate matters. He negotiates transactions relating to the development of cloud infrastructure and networks, and the license of cloud services to leading financial institutions and other enterprise customers.

