Drummond, a print and digital communication services company that delivers more consistent and cost effective brand representation for the retail, manufacturing, distribution, and education sectors, announces recognition received as an Award Winner of the 2017 Best of Print & Digital® program. The company increased its customer loyalty rating by 32% year over year.

The Best of Print & Digital® is an annual program that identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year through independent survey research performed by Butler Street Research, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions, and Print+Promo, for the print and digital industry. The program is based on the Net Promoter System®, and only the very top companies in the industry are able to achieve this distinction. Drummond Press is being honored with this award for the second consecutive year, with a score that is nearly four times the industry average.

“This is our second consecutive year being recognized as the Best of Print & Digital, which absolutely validates our strategic focus on customer loyalty.” stated John Falconetti, Chairman and CEO of Drummond Press. “Our culture centers on understanding the needs of our customers and ensuring that everyone in the company places the highest priority on exceeding the customer’s expectations.”

Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner shared, “This year’s winners are clearly the best of the best in the industry. Out of the tens of thousands of print and digital companies in the United States, these firms have proven the difference that exceptional customer experience makes and as a result, are poised for increased client loyalty and future profitable growth.”

About Drummond Press

Drummond Press is a third-generation communication services firm providing both printed and digital brand management solutions for the retail, manufacturing, distribution, and education markets. The company has operations centers in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA, while serving customers with locations across the United States and Canada. Drummond specializes in delivering branded materials and digital assets throughout widely distributed locations. For more information, visit: http://www.drummondpress.com.

About Butler Street

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs across the print industry, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions and Print+Promo, launched the Best of Print & Digital Program® to recognize those companies with the highest customer loyalty in the industry. Butler Street specializes in helping companies and their people grow and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client development and talent development. For more information: http://www.aremyclientsloyal.com

