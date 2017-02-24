Brown Books Publishing Group Announces Signature Books Division

Milli Brown, CEO of Brown Books Publishing Group We have observed a growing need and demand for coffee table books, and as a progressive company, we are uniquely positioned to provide not only a beautiful book, but a collaborative experience for those authors.

Since pioneering a New Era in Publishing® in 1994, Milli Brown and Brown Books Publishing Group have focused on one central concept—building successful relationships with authors and developing high quality, award-winning books for those who wish to retain the rights to their intellectual property.

That business model now includes the newest book division in the Brown Books family – Signature Books. The new coffee table book division features end-to-end solutions for developing, customizing and launching large format titles.

Since the company’s inception, Brown Books Publishing Group has published custom coffee table books – signature books – for corporations, sports organizations, entrepreneurs, photographers, family histories and more. These titles include the soon to be released Ten Times Chai: 180 Orthodox Synagogues of New York City by Michael J. Weinstein, Texas on Ice: Early Strides to Pro-hockey from the National Hockey League Dallas Stars, and Building Your Home: A Simple Guide to Making Good Decisions by Kristina Leigh Wiggins. Now, coffee table books will be a distinct flagship division of Brown Books.

“We have observed a growing need and demand for coffee table books, and as a progressive company, we are uniquely positioned to provide not only a beautiful book, but a collaborative experience for those authors,” said Brown Books founder and CEO, Milli Brown. “Like with all our genres, we offer a turnkey creative platform that brings legacy to life, turning history and successes into one-of-a-kind titles.”

The Brown Books Publishing team has more than 200 combined years of experience in book design, publishing, distribution and marketing leadership.

“It is a welcome challenge to bring an author’s story to life with the distinctive design and layout our team has the opportunity to employ with signature books,” said Brown Books Publishing lead designer, Danny Whitworth. “Our design experience in capturing the messaging and artistic spirit of these books has set Brown Books apart as the benchmark leader in signature books publishing.”

The Signature Books division of Brown Books includes:



Corporate Custom Publishing: Brand Histories, Company & Executive Biographies, Company Anniversary Books, Legacies & Commemoration Editions

Lifestyle: Travel, Leisure, Sports, Home & Garden, Entertainment, Nature & Wildlife

Culture: Art, Architecture, Photography, History, Biographies, Regional & Local

Culinary: Cookbooks, Destinations, Food & Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Family Legacies

Additional publishing divisions include Brown Books Business, Brown Books Kids, Brown Books Christian Press, and coming soon – RADO’S Press (Rescue Animals Deserve Our Support).

