Dr. Thomas E. Young, Owner and Medical Director of Young Medical Spa®, is excited to announce the addition of a new service: Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy for restoring hormonal balance and improving overall health and vitality.

Suitable for both men and women, Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy may help correct hormonal imbalances that can result from aging, relieving such symptoms as depression, fatigue, migraines, low libido, urinary incontinence, lack of mental clarity, trouble sleeping, and more.

A customizable treatment that is tailored to each patient’s exact needs, Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy at Young Medical Spa involves inserting tiny pellets beneath the skin that gradually release a steady stream of natural hormones over time. Patients can receive therapy for low testosterone, estrogen, or a combination of both hormones, as needed.

In concert with Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Young Medical Spa clients have access to a complete line of nutraceuticals that promote thyroid, heart, liver, and brain health. The combination of nutraceuticals and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy provides a natural approach for long-lasting results without the potential negative side effects of prescription medications and traditional synthetic hormone replacement therapy methods.

Dr. Thomas E. Young founded Young Medical Spa with the mission to provide the highest quality aesthetic treatments and services within the comfort of a relaxing, spa-like environment. At Young Medical Spa in the Lehigh Valley region, all patients are treated under the supervision of medical aesthetic experts to ensure that results match the team’s passion for aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Young is a leader within the medical aesthetic industry, and shares his expertise by training other physicians with his advanced techniques and wealth of experience. At Young Medical Spa, Dr. Young works diligently to ensure that each patient is able to achieve their desired results within a state-of-the-art location and in the company of a friendly and welcoming staff.

About Dr. Thomas Young

Thomas E. Young, M.D. is the owner and medical director of Young Medical Spa® located in the Lehigh Valley and Lansdale, PA. Double board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, he is a native of the Lehigh Valley, and has been practicing medicine in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas since completing his residency at the Harrisburg Hospital. He is double-board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics.

Dr. Young is an experienced cosmetic injector and specializes in multiple awake tumescent procedures and techniques, and began performing SmartLipo™ Laser Body Sculpting™ soon after approval by the FDA. Dr. Young has performed well over 6,000 procedures to date, identifying him as the most experienced awake tumescent liposuction physician in the region.

Dr. Young is consistently the first physician to introduce many advanced aesthetic procedures and technologies to the region including awake tumescent laser liposuction, natural breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, Cellulaze™ cellulite reduction, CoolSculpting®, SculpSure® and stem cell procedures. He also trains other physicians across the country in awake tumescent liposuction & liposculpture procedures.

Dr. Young received an International Award in the category of “Best Overall Body Make-Over (a combination of procedures)” at the inaugural THE Aesthetic Awards™ at THE Aesthetic Show™ in Las Vegas, NV. He also has been voted “Leading Aesthetic Physician – Botox, Laser & Cosmetic Enhancements” in the 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017 “Who’s Who in Business” for the Lehigh Valley, and was twice voted “Best Aesthetic Physician” by Lehigh Valley Magazine’s “Best of the Valley” Readers Poll. Additionally, Young Medical Spa was voted “Best Medical Spa” in The Morning Call’s Readers’ Choice Awards in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.