Officials with the Conrad Foundation today announced Enventys Partners has signed on as a partner for the 2016-2017 Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge (Conrad Challenge). The global product development company will bestow a highly coveted consultation award to one of the Conrad Challenge finalist teams.

“For more than 15 years, Enventys Partners has helped bring hundreds of products across multiple industries to market,” said Nancy Conrad, founder and chairman of the Conrad Foundation. “The team infuses a passion and pride in their work that is a perfect complement to the energetic, bright minds that participate in our annual competition. We are thrilled to have Enventys Partners aboard to help these students realize their dreams and design the future.”

The Conrad Challenge invites student teams, ages 13-18, to innovate new products and services focused on the following four categories: aerospace & aviation, cyber technology & security, energy & environment; and health & nutrition. Along the way, coaches and judges from the best in business, industry, research and academia worldwide guide the teams’ innovative ideas. In early 2017, five teams in each challenge category will be chosen as finalists and travel to the annual Innovation Summit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex April 27-29, 2017. This unique student experience transports finalists into the creative technical environment at NASA where they will present their innovations and compete for awards and commercialization opportunities.

Following the Innovation Summit in April, each of the 20 finalist teams will have the opportunity to apply for a comprehensive consultation by the Enventys Partners team. The company will select one team as the winner. The prize will consist of Enventys Partners professionals studying the winning team’s invention and materials, and following up with a one-hour Skype consultation. Other benefits may include a crowdfunding consultation from Enventys Partners. Further work with the team beyond this consultation will be on terms outlined by Enventys Partners.

“At Enventys Partners, we are driven by one simple question, ‘What’s next?’” said Louis J. Foreman, CEO at Enventys Partners. “Getting the opportunity to help these young people who share our thirst for innovation is a true honor. We look forward to doing what we can to help the winning team develop their product to the fullest extent possible.”

To learn more about the 2016-2017 Spirit of Innovation Challenge, visit http://www.conradchallenge.org.

About Enventys Partners

Enventys Partners is a vertically-integrated product development, crowdfunding and marketing agency. The agency combines product development services, that take entrepreneurs and companies from napkin sketch to production, with digital marketing expertise to bring innovative products to market. As a leader in product development and marketing for more than 15 years, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds and markets new products. This provides entrepreneurs and companies with a one-stop solution for all of their go-to-market needs. Enventys Partners has raised more than $100 million for clients through crowdfunding and been involved in the development, prototyping, launching and/or marketing of over 1,000 products. To learn more, visit enventyspartners.com.

About The Conrad Foundation

The Conrad Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to 21st century, immersive learning, where students use their imagination and innovation to enrich their classroom studies and do something real. The Foundation is the only organization of its kind whose programs combine science and technology-based education, innovation and entrepreneurship to inspire solutions for achieving global sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.conradfoundation.org.