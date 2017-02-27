Corus360 Grows Its People as a Service Division in North Carolina

Raleigh PaaS Team Raleigh is a growing city filled with opportunities.

Corus360, a technology-led organization that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, continues to grow, adding a new branch of its People as a Service in Raleigh, North Carolina. The team consists of Meghan Fernandez and Hailey MacLaren, two stand-out professionals with a record of finding the right people for the right job.

“Raleigh is a growing city filled with opportunities.” said Meghan Fernandez, Business Development Manager for Corus360’s PaaS North Carolina branch. “I’m thrilled to be working in an environment with this much energy in it.”

People as a Service (PaaS) focuses on providing companies with the skilled resources they need to run their businesses. This allows Corus360 to modernize clients’ technical infrastructure on all levels. In addition to selecting ideal technologies and providing seamless resilience, PaaS allows Corus360 to provide clients with the perfect people to maintain and utilize the former two. As Corus360’s market expands, growing its PaaS division is necessary to continue providing quality service to clients. From the Midwest to the East coast, the PaaS team rigorously screens prospects to ensure the delivery of the right person the first time.

Raleigh is an expanding market, with close to twenty thousand people deciding to make it their new home every month. In addition to the sheer influx of people, Raleigh boasts the lowest unemployment rate for workers in the tech community in the country, leading some to call it the “East Coast Silicon Valley.” As Raleigh continues to grow, Corus360’s PaaS team will continue to grow with it.

The Raleigh duo is dedicated to client success, asserting that as their focus in the Mid-Atlantic market. Meghan brings nine years of experience in the field and a strong drive to work with people. She seeks to establish meaningful customer relationships and create success within their organization. Hailey MacLaren moved to Raleigh after living and working in New York City in search of a place where she could find a job with a greater emphasis on helping the people she works with. Both possess a passion for ensuring businesses find people that fit the unique needs of their organizations and that the people, once situated, are happy to work there.

“It’s amazing to watch People as a Service grow into the Raleigh market,” said Steve Johnson, CEO of Corus360. “Hailey and Meghan do a wonderful job of helping our clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and only continue to improve outcomes for them.”

About Corus360

Corus360 is an innovative solutions company that empowers organizations to build, transition, and ultimately transform their environments to reach desired outcomes by selecting the right people, implementing ideal technologies, and planning for seamless resilience. For more information, visit http://www.corus360.com.