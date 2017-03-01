Whole Foods Market strives to serve as a destination for the Austin community, and we’re thrilled to partner with Quantum Collective to once again welcome music lovers and foodies to our hometown store.

Innovative marketing group Quantum Collective today unveiled the full artist lineup for their sixth annual Southwest Invasion concert series, held March 16-18 in Austin, TX. The free, all ages, three-day live music event is hosted by Whole Foods Market, benefiting Whole Planet Foundation. Built around a philosophy of discovery, the Southwest Invasion creates a village of emerging and legacy artists, goods, non-profit organizations and services for an audience of 15,000 people on the rooftop plaza of the Whole Foods Market flagship store on North Lamar Boulevard. This year’s event will feature more than 40 artists on two stages, including Modern English, Hanson, Bridgit Mendler, In The Valley Below, Colony House, Kate Nash, and more listed below. The official RSVP is now open at http://southwestinvasion.com.

Quantum Collective co-founders Liz Leahy and Dan Silver said, “Southwest Invasion is about discovery, and every year we aim to bring a new element to the event that fosters eclectic authenticity. For 2017 we’ve continued to develop our relationship with local Austin brewery Hops & Grain, who return as a sponsor for the second year in a row. Hops & Grain will be presenting the Homegrown Stage, an additional stage on the Whole Foods Market rooftop where artists will perform mostly stripped down, real and organic versions of their traditional sets.”

Artists confirmed to perform on Thursday, March 16 include: Desert Daze Caravan artists Night Beats, Deap Vally, Froth, and JJUUJJUU, as well as Youngr, The Skins, GGOOLLDD, The Dig, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Aces, PARTYBABY, Great American Canyon Band, Mail The Horse, Airways, and Darling West.

Confirmed to perform on Friday, March 17: Modern English, In The Valley Below, The Regrettes, Smoke Season, Kate Nash, The Relationship (featuring Brian Bell of Weezer), Warbly Jets, MOON, Adam Torres, Jamie Kent, The Weeks, Muddy Magnolias, Reality Something, Danny Fishman, Blank Range, and Lauren Ruth Ward.

Confirmed to perform on Saturday, March 18: Hanson, Bridgit Mendler, Colony House, Sundara Karma, Angela McCluskey, Lawrence, The Unlikely Candidates, Gutxi Biband, Run River North, Katie Garibaldi, Chinah, Baskery, Yoke Lore, Ariana and the Rose, Tribu Baharu, and Brent Cowles.

In addition to the music, the Southwest Invasion will once again play host to interactive opportunities with goods and services developed by microenterprises and socially responsible brands. Sponsors of this year’s Southwest Invasion include Clif Bar & Company, ZICO, Schwinn, Wells Fargo, Zevia, truRoots, Foodee, Hops & Grain, Califia Farms, OCHO Candy, West Elm, Health-Ade Kombucha, Dang, and Rishi Tea. Supporting partners include Section101, Riptide Music Group, Front Row Center, QSC, Red Boot PR, and Pledgeling.

Whole Foods Market spokesperson Melissa Cannon said, “Quantum Collective’s Southwest Invasion is one of the largest community events we host at our flagship store, pulling folks from all areas of Austin and beyond. Whole Foods Market strives to serve as a destination for the Austin community, and we’re thrilled to partner with Quantum Collective to once again welcome music lovers and foodies to our hometown store.”

Every year, Southwest Invasion aims to benefit the important work done by Whole Planet Foundation, which works to alleviate poverty through microcredit in countries where Whole Foods Market sources product. Guests are encouraged to make a donation to Whole Planet Foundation through Pledgeling on the event’s RSVP page. There will also be a text to donate activation on site during the event.

Additional announcements for this year’s Southwest Invasion will be made soon. Please visit the event’s website at http://southwestinvasion.com for details.

ABOUT QUANTUM COLLECTIVE:

The Quantum Collective is an innovative marketing group that works to expand awareness by building complementary communities to support artists, musicians, celebrities and consumer brands through original programs, live entertainment and experiential events. Quantum Collective will present its sixth annual Southwest Invasion live music event during the 2017 SXSW conference in Austin, TX. Artists and products selected for previous Southwest Invasion events have gone on to global success within months of the event, including products such as FitBit and Lagunitas Brewing, and artists The Lumineers, Imagine Dragons, The Zombies, Pentatonix, and X Ambassadors.