New Video Promotes Traverse City as an Exciting "Place for Meetings"

Traverse City Tourism has released an entertaining new video that it hopes will illustrate its collaborative approach to the relationship between leisure travel and convention/meetings business.

Entitled “Traverse City: The Place for Meetings,” the new video emphasizes the difference between packing for a drab “typical business meeting” and getting ready for a hilariously fun-filled event in Traverse City, with visual references to the town’s scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, farm-to-table dining, golf, wine country, craft brews and vibrant festivals. And, of course, Traverse City’s signature food item: cherry pie.

Organized in 1981 as the Traverse City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Traverse City Tourism is a nonprofit corporation. Its focused mission is to stimulate economic growth through the attraction of conference business and leisure tourism development.

As the official destination marketing organization for this resort community on the north coast of Lake Michigan, TCT has worked to bridge the gap between its leisure travel business and its work in attracting meetings to the area. The two are not mutually exclusive, insists President and CEO Trevor Tkach, since the very qualities that attract vacationers also make a community appealing to convention attendees.

“You want to find a place that inspires and entertains its visitors,” he said. “Traverse City provides superior accommodations for a successful gevent while simultaneously providing attendees with cherished memories of a stimulating experience.”

Traverse City’s meeting facilities include over 70 hotels and resorts, from vineyard chateaux and secluded inns to full-service resorts and conference centers, with a total of 4500 rooms and 160,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.