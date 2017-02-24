FP Mailing Solutions unveiled the PostBase™ Enterprise Series, the biggest release since the launch of PostBase, featuring three new models packed with innovative technology and an all-new unified experience. The new line features the highest level of mailing security, making it the first USPS® IMI-Compliant postage meter line in the market. The PostBase Enterprise Series is comprised of three innovative products, PostBase pro, PostBase pro DS and PostBase ONE. PostBase pro, pro DS, and ONE are backed by German engineering and feature an all new design which allows maximum throughput and mailroom versatility.

The PostBase pro is the perfect complement to your professional office. At up to 140 letters per minute, the pro turns complex mailing processes into one natural sequence with a simple touch, stack and go flow. The sleek new design not only turns heads, but is engineered to adapt to your mailing requirements. The differential weighing feature allows users to place a stack of mail on the scale and effortlessly send them through the machine as it seamlessly calculates the correct postage. The pro is easier, more automated and has the most secure engineering than anything that’s come before it.

The PostBase pro DS is more than the next generation of PostBase, it’s an uncompromising vision of professional mailing for the modern mailroom. The anti-skew rollers coupled with the seal check sensor, give users the comfort that their mail piece is not only perfectly aligned as it enters the machine, but that it maintains its security and confidentiality as it continues its path to the exit catch tray. Not only does the PostBase pro DS process mail at a swift speed of up to 140 letters per minute, but the dynamic scale processes mixed mail at a blazing speed of up to 90 letters per minute, which is the fastest in its class today. In addition to the high speed weighing of the dynamic scale, the pro DS has refreshed capabilities that make mailing processes quicker, easier and more automated allowing customers to master mail like a pro.

The PostBase ONE is engineered to bring innovation from the inside out, taking efficiency and automation to the next level. Its design uses the latest technology from dynamic weighing to powerful letter processing, giving your mailroom a consistent and unwavering dependability. The high capacity, automatic feeder coupled with the dynamic scale and postal vertical feeding make pre-sorting mail a thing of the past. The PostBase ONE introduces a new pressure seal feature that validates each envelope is sealed tightly, giving users the peace of mind that their mail piece maintains its integrity. At a processing speed of up to 150 letters per minute and up to 100 letters per minute with the dynamic scale, the PostBase ONE provides a proficient workflow that creates the perfect combination for high-volume, complex mail runs. With the PostBase ONE, users can have the control they need without compromising time or resources.

“The Enterprise Series introduces the next level of postage meter solutions for large mailing customers. FP is excited to launch a postage meter lineup that not only eases the mailroom process, but closes the gap of mid-to-large sized mailroom demands,” said Carl Amacker, CEO of FP Mailing Solutions. “The modern mailroom has evolved to require different needs and expectations and with the Enterprise Series, FP is rising up to meet them.”

With the new Enterprise Series, customers can process their mail more quickly and easily while upholding all of their security standards. The PostBase Enterprise Series is revolutionizing the way users process their mail. The PostBase Enterprise Series is available for purchase at any Authorized FP Dealer.

ABOUT FP MAILING SOLUTIONS

FP Mailing Solutions is a subsidiary of the worldwide acting and listed company FP. FP revolutionized mailroom technology with the introduction of the first digital meter. Today FP is one of the leading postage meter, folder inserter, address management and mail stream solutions provider offering a wide range of mail center products and services designed to create seamless mailing solutions. The company is plugged into over 230,000 mailrooms worldwide, and is the fastest growing mail machines and systems vendor in the U.S. FP believes in providing all of their customer’s mailability and quality mailing experiences with minimal error. To learn more about FP Mailing Solutions, visit http://www.fp-usa.com.