Aircall Launches Latest Integration with Zoho Using Zoho PhoneBridge

We anticipate building a base of customers that use integrated Zoho and Aircall services to empower their sales and service teams,” said Glenn Fleischman, VP North America, Aircall.

Aircall today announced the latest expansion of its integration partner ecosystem with the launch of the Zoho PhoneBridge integration. As a result both Aircall and Zoho customers can seamlessly use Aircall’s innovative phone platform with Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk.

Aircall is a next generation cloud-based global phone solution that allows small and medium businesses (SMBs) to set up their phone operations quickly. Aircall is designed for businesses ranging from 50-500 employees. Aircall customers are able to deploy a phone system in minutes, provide local numbers in over 40 countries and integrate their phone channel with essential business tools including Zoho - streamlining their existing workflows and transforming the way sales and support teams interact with their customers.

“Aircall has a wide range of integrations that add value to our cloud-based voice services. Partnering with Zoho is a natural extension of our integration ecosystem due to essential business tools including Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk that Zoho provides to the global SMB market. We anticipate building a base of customers that use integrated Zoho and Aircall services to empower their sales and service teams,” said Glenn Fleischman, VP North America, Aircall.

“We are highly invested in finding the right telephony vendors to partner with. The partners powering the newly released Zoho PhoneBridge integrations are all leading players in their respective regions and they all have very powerful products.” Said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho. ”Integrations such as Aircall connect seamlessly with Zoho products, ensuring a smooth user experience. We're excited to work long term with Aircall, and our other launch partners, while we also actively reach out for new partnerships,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp.

Through the Zoho PhoneBridge integration, Aircall allows you to:



Click to dial from an existing number in Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk

Screen pop customer or prospect profiles on an incoming call

Automatically log calls inside Zoho

Comment on calls, create new leads, new contacts, etc.

About Zoho PhoneBridge

Zoho PhoneBridge Platform is a free to use integration platform where cloud PBX vendors and call management solutions can build extensions and promote them directly to Zoho users. That the platform was designed to let users build telephony integrations faster, and more easily, when compared to other conventional telephony integration platforms.

Availability

The Aircall Zoho PhoneBridge integration is available immediately and can be accessed through Aircall and the dedicated Phonebridge section inside Zoho CRM and Zoho Desk.

About Aircall

Founded in 2014 within the startup studio eFounders, with offices in New York City and Paris, Aircall develops a cloud-based phone system for sales and support teams. Aircall is designed to be entirely self-service, extremely easy to use, and connected to any other business software. It’s currently used by thousands of teams in 35 countries.

About Zoho

Zoho is THE operating system for business - a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications - Campaigns, CRM and Desk -and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications - Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications - Books, People and Recruit.

More than 25 millions users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses - including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.

Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately held and consistently profitable company, with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Yokohama, and Beijing.

For more information, please visit http://www.zoho.com.

Media Contacts

Aircall:

Carmel Schetrit

(347) 318-0705

press(at)aircall.io

Zoho

Mason Hering

523-583-3913

pr(at)zohocorp.com