Zensah & Kara Goucher Announce Student-Athlete Scholarships

Kara Goucher Zensah recognizes the importance of high school sports and what a powerful impact participation can have on students’ lives.

Zensah®, the leader in high-performance compression apparel, teams up with Olympian Kara Goucher to announce the Zensah-Kara Goucher Scholarship Program. Two exemplary student-athletes, one male and one female, will be awarded a scholarship towards their college education. Zensah believes student-athletes learn the importance of grit and tenacity through the high school athletics experience.

The application is open to any high school student who has participated in at least one season of a high school sport related to running. Students will be able to apply online via this link (http://www.zensah.com/scholarship). The deadline to apply is April 23rd, 2017. The selection committee, which will include Kara, Zensah, and representatives from the running industry, will review applications and notify the finalists on May 8th. Awardees will be announced May 29th.

Kara Goucher was an outstanding high school runner, winning state championships and qualifying twice for Foot Locker nationals. Over her career, Kara has overcome numerous challenges and obstacles, and her tenacity is an inspiration to all.

“We are thrilled to team up with Kara for the Zensah-KG Scholarship. Kara’s perseverance is an example to all high school athletes,” said Alberto Benarroch, Director of Marketing. “We look forward to working with specialty run stores and high schools across the country.”

Kara Goucher stated, “I am very excited to be a part of the Zensah-KG Scholarship Program. Zensah recognizes the importance of high school sports and what a powerful impact participation can have on students’ lives. High school sports not only allowed me to form lifelong friendships, but it also taught me how to be successful in my adult life.”

Mark Rouse, owner of specialty running store Runners High ‘n Tri in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, stated, “I’m honored to be on the selection committee. The Zensah-KG Scholarship Program is a great opportunity for specialty running stores and high school programs to work together to get students involved in running.”

About Zensah

Zensah®, based in Hallandale, Florida, is a leading high-performance apparel company. Their products use specially curated yarns and incorporate a 3D knitting process to create super comfortable, high-performing sports apparel. Zensah® can be found at leading retailers across the country or online at http://www.zensah.com. Phone: 305-935-4619. Email: marketing(at)zensah(dot)com