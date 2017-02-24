etouches to Present at the Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit

CEO Oni Chukwu to present etouches at the Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit

etouches, a top global provider of cloud event management software, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Oni Chukwu, will present at the Pacific Crest 12th Annual Emerging Technology Summit, an investor conference to be held in San Francisco, CA.

The etouches presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET). Chukwu will discuss the company’s overall strategy, offering, outlook and future opportunities available to the event software platform.

About etouches:

etouches is a global end-to-end event management software solution. The success oriented and cloud-based platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process and increase ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile and data, the software platform serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States in Norwalk, CT, the company also has offices in Orlando, Florida and five global offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, UAE, and Singapore. Learn more at etouches.com.