HCAP Partners Selected as an ImpactAssets 50 Fund

HCAP Partners has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 (“IA 50”) Fund for 2016. This designation marks the fourth consecutive year that HCAP Partners has been selected as an IA 50 Fund. Fund managers included in the IA 50 2016 manage an estimated $10.6B in assets devoted to creating positive social and environmental impact.

The IA 50 is the only free, public, searchable database of outstanding impact investing fund managers. This year's showcase, which includes funds based in the United States, Africa, Europe and Latin America, highlights the increasingly diverse opportunities for investors to help create social value across the globe. Fund managers represent a breadth of asset classes, ranging from real assets like farmland and clean tech, private thematic debt and community development finance institution (CDFI) financing, to private early and growth stage equity in US and emerging markets.

“As impact investing continues to move from niche to mainstream, those new to the field – as well as impact veterans – appreciate the IA 50’s broad overview of innovative fund strategies,” said Jed Emerson, Chief Impact Strategist of ImpactAssets. “The IA 50 roster offers a great overview of innovative managers and diverse approaches to creating impact with investment capital.”

“HCAP Partners is honored to be recognized by the IA 50 showcase for the fourth year running,” commented Tim Bubnack, HCAP Partners Managing Partner. “Our fund’s inclusion on this list reflects our continued focus on positively impacting underserved businesses with flexibly-structured growth capital and value-added resources.”

Founded with a vision to stimulate the economic well-being of communities while seeking to generate above-market rate returns, HCAP Partners places a particular emphasis on providing capital to traditionally underserved companies which are located in low and moderate income areas (“LMIs”) and/or employ a majority of individuals earning LMI wages. HCAP’s impact creation is operationally focused and based around creating high-quality jobs using a framework called The Gainful Jobs Approach. HCAP measures job quality standards at time of investment and actively engages with portfolio company senior leadership to build and implement strategic roadmaps with the intent of improving job quality around the key themes of economic opportunity and health and wellness.

The IA 50 Review Committee is chaired by Jed Emerson, Chief Impact Strategist of ImpactAssets. Jennifer Kenning, CEO and Co-Founder of Align Impact, served as the Committee’s Senior Investment Advisor. Members include Karl "Charly" Kleissner, Co-Founder of Toniic and KL Felicitas Foundation; Kathy Leonard, Senior Vice President, Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager for UBS; Deval Patrick, Managing Director of Bain Capital; Liesel Pritzker Simmons and Ian Simmons, Co-Founders of Blue Haven Initiative; Fran Seegull, Executive Director, US Impact Investing Alliance of Ford Foundation; and Matthew Weatherley-White, Managing Director of The CAPROCK Group.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social, and environmental returns. ImpactAssets’ donor advised fund (The Giving Fund), Impact Investment Notes, and field building initiatives enable philanthropists, other asset owners, and their wealth advisors to advance social or environmental change through investment.

The IA 50 is not an index or investable platform and does not constitute an offering or recommend specific products. It is not a replacement for due diligence. In order to be considered for the IA 50 2016, fund managers needed to have at least $10M in assets under management, more than 3 years of experience as a firm with impact investing and documented social and/or environmental impact, as well as accept investment from US-based investors.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2M to $9M in established businesses generating between $10M and $75M in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies, the team at HCAP Partners provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund four years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. Partners Tim Bubnack, Morgan Miller, Frank Mora along with Principals Hope Mago and Nicolas Lopez lead HCAP Partners’ investment team. For more information, please visit http://www.hcapllc.com or call (858) 259-7654.