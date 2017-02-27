We couldn’t be happier to receive this prestigious award from Renewal by Andersen, and our customers. We see it as a recognition by our customers that we’re doing the job we set out to do each and every time.

Renewal by Andersen of Los Angeles (RbA) is pleased to announce that it has earned the prestigious Green Diamond Award from Renewal by Andersen. The award is presented to the Renewal by Andersen affiliate that receives the highest scores on the company’s Homeowner Satisfaction Surveys during the prior year. Specifically, it reflects exemplary customer satisfaction in customers who are likely to recommend Renewal by Andersen of Los Angeles to their friends and neighbors.

“We couldn’t be happier to receive this prestigious award from Renewal by Andersen, and our customers,” Lance Schepps, Renewal by Andersen of Los Angeles president said. “We see it as a recognition by our customers that we’re doing the job we set out to do, each and every time and it is gratifying that our customers recognize this. Now the job is to do this again this year – each and every time.”

The award is presented to those Renewal by Andersen affiliates that score 95 percent or better in response to the question, “How likely would you be to recommend Renewal by Andersen to a friend/neighbor?”

The Green Diamond Award criteria are homeowners’ responses to a satisfaction survey distributed after their Renewal by Andersen window replacement project has been completed. Affiliates must meet or exceed a minimum customer satisfaction rating of 95 percent.

The 2016 Green Diamond Award was presented at the Renewal by Andersen Summit Meeting held in Huntington Beach, California on January 29-31, 2017.

About Renewal by Andersen: Renewal by Andersen is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation. The company offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit http://www.renewalbyandersen.com.

About Andersen Corporation: Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line® and American Craftsman® brands. Andersen was founded in 1903 and employs nearly 11,000 people in locations across North America. Andersen is a privately held company. Visit us at http://www.andersencorporation.com.

