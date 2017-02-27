Chi Davis’ new book, By His Grace ($14.99, paperback, 9781498493239, $7.99, eBook, 9781498493246) tells the story of a daughter of an American Soldier, who fled to America as a Vietnamese refugee. Chi Davis shares her story of how her relationship with the Lord was made stronger by each of the trials she endured throughout her life. She recounts how the terrors and hardships of war, abandonment, physical and psychological abuse, fear, depression and other personal struggles were part of God’s plan to bring her to a personal relationship with Him. Each seemingly devastating life event is shown to glorify the Lord and demonstrates that He is the one in control. Beginnings, separations, brokenness, grace: each tell a story of struggles and redemption where the author recounts how the Spirit was using each tribulation to draw her to Salvation.

Davis says, “By His Grace is based on true events that will be inspirational for others and illustrates God’s grace in my life, even when I did not know him.”

By His Grace is based on Chi Davis’ experience and journey through war times and separation from family, which ultimately lead her to salvation.

