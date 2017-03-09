2017 Los Angeles Fiduciary Summit The focus is now on how these plans can help people transition into a dignified retirement lifestyle and when an employer considers where they want their employees to be at 65 then they can back into plan designs that will actually put people on track

Xponential Growth Solutions is pleased to announce the second stop of the 2017 Retirement Plan Roadshow in Los Angeles. The 2017 Los Angeles Fiduciary Summit celebrates the fifth year of the successful series of educational workshops and will bring together both local and national expertise to interact with employers made up of Finance, Human Resources and Benefits executives. Speakers will provide insights to help employers reduce fiduciary risk, identify plan upgrades and make better decisions that positively impact participants.

John Spach, Managing Director, Retirement - NFP, emphasized, "The 401(k) and 403(b) industry is entering the most exciting time in its existence. The focus is now on how these plans can help people transition into a dignified retirement lifestyle and when an employer considers where they want their employees to be at 65 then they can back into plan designs that will actually put people on track to retire."

Spach will host the event which will highlight an informative discussion forum insights from other local experts including:



Dave Stecher, National Practice Leader, Executive Benefits – NFP

John Russon, CPA & Partner – PensionAssurance

Ryan Pedroza, President/Partner – The Ryding Company

Joel Shapiro, Senior Vice President, ERISA Compliance – NFP

Laraine McKinnon, Managing Director – BlackRock

More TBA!

Topics of Discussion:



DOL Fiduciary Rule & Compliance Updates

Pillars of a Successful Retirement Program for Your Key Executives & Employees

RFI & RFP Best Practices & New Technology

Cost Saving Strategies for Retirement & Benefits Plan Design

Fiduciary Responsibilities Associated with Selecting & Monitoring Target Date Funds

Local Professional Best Practices Panel

Future in Focus – Improving Outcomes Today

The 2017 Los Angeles Fiduciary Summit will be held on March 30, 2017 at Langham Huntington located at 1401 S Knoll Ave Pasadena, CA 92206 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm (lunch will be served). The Los Angeles Fiduciary Summit is approved for 3 CPE/CPA credits, 3 HRCI general credits, and 3 SHRM PDC Credits.

Seating is limited and priority will be given to local plan sponsors, with a waived $150 registration fee available on a limited basis. Additional details, registration information can be found online:

http://xgrowthsolutions.com/events/2017-los-angeles-fiduciary-summit/

