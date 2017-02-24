Foreign entrepreneurs who are contemplating starting businesses in the Philadelphia region are invited to the Second Annual International Entrepreneurs Summit of Philadelphia to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, at International House Philadelphia (IHP), 3701 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and IHP are spearheading the timely event that will provide an opportunity for foreign entrepreneurs to learn about launching a business in the region and connect with business leaders.

Participants will hear from international entrepreneurs who have already launched businesses in the region and will be able to network with local entrepreneurs, investors, government representatives, and other professionals. Attendance is free, but RSVP/registration, is required. To attend and for more information on speakers and sponsors, please click here: http://www.gtlaw.com/GTIES

The event, which features a virtual who’s who of speakers and sponsors in the entrepreneurship arena, will include a panel and workshops with regional leaders on topics relevant to international entrepreneurs. The workshops will focus on the latest developments in immigration law, forming a business and raising capital, and growing a business.

Nataliya Rymer, of counsel in Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia office, leads the event along with Beth Cohen, Director of Global Emerging Growth Services and David Gitlin, shareholder and co-leader of the firm’s Emerging Technology Practice.

“This very timely and relevant event is an opportunity for foreign entrepreneurs to learn about launching a business in the region and connect with business leaders,” said Rymer, who emigrated to the U.S. at a young age and is now an immigration attorney. “I am very proud that IHP enables foreign students to immerse themselves in the culture and academics of the U.S., as well as preserving the connection to their own culture and meeting and learning more about others with differing backgrounds. Personally, I understand the needs of foreign students and education institutions. Of course, this is a very relevant and important mission in today’s changing environment.”

Additional speakers will include:



Beth Cohen, Director of Global Emerging Growth Services | Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Dani Forman, Business Development Associate | OurCrowd

David Gitlin, Shareholder, Co-Leader of the Emerging Technology Practice | Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Marc Kramer, Executive Director | Private Investors Forum

Nili Lesnik, General Manager | GNS Corp (USA)

Aradhya Malhotra, Co-founder | Skyless Game Studios

Chuck Sacco, Assistant Dean of Strategic Initiatives and Director of the Baiada Institute | Drexel University’s Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship

Lauren Swartz, Director of International Business Investment | Department of Commerce, City of Philadelphia

Sponsors include:



@campusphilly

123invest.com

Angel Venture Fair

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Southeastern Pennsylvania

City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce

Drexel University

GlobalEIR Coalition

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute

Our Crowd

Philadelphia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, PA, NJ, DE

Philly New Technology Meetup

RobinHood Ventures

Rowan University

Temple University Fox School of Business

University of Pennsylvania Penn Wharton Entrepreneurship

