Latin for “Arch,” the Arcus Awards symbolize the Gateway Arch, the unifying symbol of the St. Louis region. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch in St. Louis MO, and finalists will be featured at the event for the inspiring work they are doing to make St. Louis a more attractive place for people to live, work and invest.

“Being nominated for a third consecutive year is such an honor,” said Nathan Chew, President of Supply Chain Solutions at Range Logistics. He added, “Our entire team has worked so hard to put a reliable, quality product into the marketplace, and it means everything having someone like the St. Louis Regional Chamber recognize that.”

“The growth of Range Logistics demonstrates the strength of the multimodal logistics in our regional economy, said St. Louis Regional Chamber President and CEO Joe Reagan. Their firm and the other Arcus Awards finalists in this category are authentic examples of companies that are truly inspiring a Greater St. Louis.”

About Range Logistics

Range Logistics (http://www.rangelogistics.com) is headquartered in St. Louis MO, and is a leader in third party logistics (3PL) and supply chain consultation. Each sales consultant is a certified supply chain professional (CSCP) through APICS International (http://www.apics.org). With 30-years combined experience, and more than 400,000 individual shipments coordinated, Range combines experience, technology and the rigorous training of our people (RangeWay™). This combination allows for a low claims-to-load ratio, while at the same time maintaining a high on-time pick-up and delivery percentage.

About the St. Louis Regional Chamber

The St. Louis Regional Chamber is a broad community of leaders united for economic prosperity throughout the entire St. Louis bi-state region. Our aspiration is for St. Louis to be one of the Top 10 U.S. regions in prosperity by 2025. Our one purpose is to inspire a greater St. Louis. Together, we will make St. Louis a more attractive place for people to live, work and invest. We will win on today’s regional strengths in focused economic clusters: biosciences; financial services; health; and multimodal logistics. We will champion a better tomorrow through community leadership on three priorities: greater educational attainment; inclusion and talent attraction; entrepreneurship and innovation. We will help unite the public and private sectors to advance and secure public policy necessary to support our plan.

