Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions has launched an exclusive discount on select models of the popular Durabook SA14 and S15AB semi-rugged notebook computers. The Durabook SA14 and S15AB semi-rugged laptops are ideal mobile computing solutions for various industry sectors including military, police, government agencies, education, retailing, transportation and distribution, warehousing, healthcare, and commercial institutions.

"Group Mobile is pleased to present this special offer on the Durabook S15AB and SA14 semi-rugged laptops to our customers," said Stephanie Kreitner, Executive Vice President of Group Mobile. "The Durabook SA14 and S15AB semi-rugged notebooks are very popular among our customers requiring optimum performance in a form factor suitable for use in the field and other demanding work environments."

The Durabook S15AB semi-rugged notebook is powered by an Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 1TB Hard Disk Drive. Measuring only 29.5mm in thickness and weighing in at 5.73 pounds, the Durabook S15AB semi-rugged notebook offers unparalleled mobility be it commercial or rugged. Being certified for IP5X and MIL-810G, the S15AB is ideal for professionals who need to step outside of office and into the field on occasion. Built with a 15.6-inch full HD display, the Durabook S15AB rugged notebook offers sensational viewing experience by displaying more viewing content with finer details, even when viewing in direct sunlight.

As for connectivity, the Durabook S15AB has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi communication. The S15AB includes a variety of I/O ports with dust covers, including two USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectors, an RJ-45 jack for internal Ethernet, an HDMI Type A connector, a RS-232 serial port, and a VGA port. The S15AB notebook is designed with an ergonomic handle for the mobility of workers and provides the RF Hardware Switch to seamlessly control your communication devices. The S15AB rugged notebook offers more durability and flexibility than commercial laptops and other semi-rugged PCs on the market today.

The Durabook S15AB semi-rugged notebook can be ordered from Group Mobile today. To learn more, visit: https://groupmobile.com/durabook-s15ab-promo.html, or call toll free 866-RUGGED8 (1-866-784-4338).

The Durabook SA14 semi-rugged notebook is purpose-built for public safety professionals and first responders — first and foremost. For vertical markets seeking a durable platform to deliver applications for construction sites, mechanic's shops, hospitals or the battlefield of the public sector — the Durabook SA14 is the ideal mobile computing solution. The Durabook SA14 rugged notebook offers a powerful Intel 6th Generation Skylake processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, long battery life of up to 12 hours, and wireless connectivity.

Sealed safely behind protective doors are a pair of USB 3.0, and 2.0 ports, gigabit Ethernet, VGA and HDMI output ports, an optical drive slot, RS-232, SD and Smart card readers, and a PC Card slot. Communication for the Durabook SA14 semi-rugged notebook include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Durabook SA14 notebook is designed with an optional 6-cell battery that runs for more than 12 hours when paired with the primary 9-cell battery. The two battery packs enable the hot-swappable feature and further extends the operating hours for extremely long shifts in the field. The Durabook SA14 rugged notebook will withstand even the harshest conditions suitable for constant movement, vehicle vibration, or use in damp or dusty areas where real-time information and updating is crucial to success.

The Durabook SA14 semi-rugged notebook can be ordered from Group Mobile today. To learn more, visit: https://groupmobile.com/durabook-sa14-promo.html, or call toll free 866-RUGGED8 (1-866-784-4338).

To learn more and save on the Durabook SA14 and S15AB rugged notebook computers and to see the full line of accessories available visit: https://groupmobile.com/brands/durabook.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures.