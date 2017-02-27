RouteOne Announces Two Senior Management Moves

RouteOne

RouteOne announces the elevation of Jeff Belanger to Senior Vice President of Sales, and a new role for Amanda George as Vice President of Strategy. Both moves are effective in April.

Belanger has dedicated 13+ years to RouteOne in his previous roles in Operations, Project Management, Product Development, and Dealer and Finance Source Business Development. Prior to arriving at RouteOne, he held various roles in the finance industry. In his new role, he will have responsibility for driving all sales efforts for dealers and finance sources and will be reporting to RouteOne’s COO, Brad Rogers.

George has also dedicated 13+ years to RouteOne in her previous roles in Operations, Project Management, Product Development, and Dealer and Finance Business Development. Prior to her time at RouteOne, she held various roles in the management consulting industry. In her new role, George will be responsible for overall corporate and product strategy and will be reporting to RouteOne’s CEO, Justin Oesterle.

The new roles will help further develop, strengthen, and diversify enterprise perspectives to best serve its customers. They were created as a result of the announcement that Todd Mason, RouteOne’s current Chief Strategy Officer, will be leaving the organization in April to serve as the President and CEO of the Maine Credit Union League and Synergent, a credit union technology company.

###

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up include credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 140 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.