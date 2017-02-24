EC-Council has been the world’s leading information security certification body since the launch of their flagship program, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) This newest partnership gives participants in the Colloquium the opportunity to earn a new certification as well as take a deep dive into three of the industry’s most important areas: executive leadership, ethical hacking and network defense.

EC-Council, world famous creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification, is bringing hybrid training courses to the 21st CISSE Colloquium. The Colloquium has long been the forum for cyber security educators, researchers, and practitioners to work together to improve infosec education to ensure its alignment with industry trends, emerging threats, and industry job requirements.

The specialized training will combine EC-Council’s asynchronous training along with a one-day, in-person exam prep boot camp after which participants can immediately put their knowledge to work on the certification exam. The three courses being offered are Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), EC-Council’s groundbreaking flagship program, Certified CISO (CCISO), EC-Council’s industry-leading executive program designed to create innovative infosec leaders and Certified Network Defender (CND) EC Council’s newest cyber defender course. Prior to arriving to the conference, students will be given access to the online version of each of these classes via EC-Council’s online program which allows participants to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. Their learning will be reinforced by the one-day exam prep wherein the instructor will review the content, answer questions, and lead discussions in preparation for the certification exam at the end of the day.

The missions of EC-Council and CISSE are focused on improving the information security training available to the industry. Tamara Shoemaker, Director, UDM Center for Cyber Security & Intel Studies and Operations Manager for CISSE had this to say about the partnership, "EC-Council and our Universities have been partnering for years, it is exciting to have that come together nationally at our 21st Annual CISSE conference in Vegas!"

The Colloquium has become the leading proponent for implementing courses of instruction in infosec in education and the partnership between the two organizations goes back to 2013 when EC-Council’s CEO, Jay Bavisi, was invited to speak for the first time at the Colloquium. That year, Bavisi’s talk focused on coming cyber threats, highlighting that the key to combating them would be education. A year later, at the 2013 Colloquium, Bavisi was honored with the 2013 Industry Leadership Award, recognizing his work in promoting infosec education programs, his generous philanthropic efforts to colleges and universities around the nation, and his leadership in developing cyber security competitions. Bavisi was elected to the governing board of CISSE in 2014.

“This newest partnership gives participants in the Colloquium the opportunity to earn a new certification as well as take a deep dive into three of the industry’s most important areas: executive leadership, ethical hacking and network defense.” Said Eric Lopez, Vice President of EC-Council.

About EC-Council

EC-Council has been the world’s leading information security certification body since the launch of their flagship program, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), which created the ethical hacking industry in 2002. Since the launch of CEH, EC-Council has added industry-leading programs to their portfolio to cover all aspects of information security including EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), among others. EC-Council Foundation, the non-profit branch of EC-Council, created Global CyberLympics, the world’s first global hacking competition. EC-Council Foundation also hosts a suite of conferences across the US and around the world including Hacker Halted, Global CISO Forum, TakeDownCon, and CISO Summit.

For more information about EC-Council, please see http://www.eccouncil.org.

About CISSE

The Colloquium for Information Systems Security Education (CISSE) was created in 1996 to provide a forum for dialogue among leading figures in academia, industry and government. The Colloquium recognizes that the protection of information and infrastructures that are used to create, store, process, and communicate information is vital to business continuity and security. For 20 years CISSE has supported Cyber Security educators, researchers and practitioners in their efforts to improve curricula and foster discussion of current & emerging trends. The Colloquium's membership works together to define requirements for cyber security education and to influence and encourage the development and expansion of information security curricula and course ware globally. CISSE provides a supportive environment for these discussions to flourish, for more information please visit http://www.cisse.info