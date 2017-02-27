Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, announced that the company was honored by City & State NY Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), for promoting a healthy workplace and culture of wellness on February 23rd at a breakfast ceremony held at Baruch College. City & State CSR, is a division of City & State NY which showcases outstanding New York corporations and business leaders through a series of award ceremonies, conferences and specialty publications for their tremendous work in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Accepting the award for Custom was Lucy Maresco, Director of Human Resources, who led Custom’s initiative to foster a healthy and fit workplace. Under Lucy’s leadership, Custom built an on-site fitness facility for the exclusive use of its employees, initiated a program that provides employee discounts towards the purchase of FitBits, holds monthly fitness contests, and stocks its vending machines only with healthy choices for employees. In addition, corporate events now include friendly, physical competitions and mobile health clinics which occur on-site to administer flu shots, etc.

Custom joined other prestigious companies honored by City & State CSR, including: New York-Presbyterian Hospital, IBM, Public Health Solutions, Brookdale Hospital, Walgreens, Parker Jewish Institute, NY eHealth Collaborative, Montefiore Medical Center, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, Touro College, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, CityMD, MetroPlus Health Plan, Target, Heritage Provider Network, Primary Care Development Corp., and Motivate.

“It is an honor to not only be recognized for our CustomFit program, but I am especially proud to see Lucy recognized for her hard work in bringing this program to life and ensuring its growth,” said Gregory Galdi, President and CEO at Custom. “City and State Media is a much needed resource, and being honored among other prestigious organizations only reconfirms that our focus on corporate social responsibility and a healthy workplace is the right focus.”

Custom was previously recognized as the Healthy and Fit Workplace business of the year at Long Island Business News’ Health Care Hero Awards program.

About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients throughout the Northeast. Custom’s unique combination of privately-owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results.