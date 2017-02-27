The National Association of Veteran-Serving Organizations (NAVSO), a national non-profit that enables providers to become more effective and efficient in delivering services to veterans and military families is celebrating two years since its establishment. During this time NAVSO has served over 20,000 professionals via online tools, webinars and sector-specific summits that helped organizations improve how they serve, invest in or employ members of the military community. NAVSO has a unique capacity to convene the right individuals to drive transformational change in the veteran services marketplace including its own influential team. As such, NAVSO is pleased to announce the following additions to the NAVSO Board of Directors for their extraordinary expertise in serving the military community:

Brandon Shelton – Brandon is Managing Partner of Task Force X Capital Management (TFX), a veteran-led advisory and venture capital firm. A US Army veteran, Brandon and his organization focus on growing seed and early-stage veteran businesses and startups.

Rosemary Williams – Rosemary is a military family and veteran advocate having most recently served as Assistant Secretary of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Prior to her service at VA, Rosemary served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Find Complete Board Member Biographies here: http://www.navso.org/about/board

The following specialists have been added to NAVSO’s Board of Advisors:

Dr. David Albright, PhD, MSW – David is the Hill Crest Foundation Endowed Chair in Mental Health at The University of Alabama. He is a military veteran and former research fellow with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the RAND Corporation’s Center for Military Health Policy Research.

Nate Smith – Nate is the Chief Operating Officer for Hire Heroes USA. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Nate is a nationally recognized expert on military transition and veteran employment with many national media appearances.

John Williams – John is founder and principal of Powell Strategies, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing full-service communications and management consulting for the federal government, non-profits and private sector companies. John is a retired Marine and a mentor to young veteran entrepreneurs.

Find Complete Advisory Board Biographies here: http://www.navso.org/about/advisors

“We are very excited about the additions to our leadership team,” said Chris Ford, NAVSO Founder and CEO. “Their superior expertise and genuine advocacy for our Nation’s veterans and military families will elevate NAVSO’s success in our mission to serve those who serve the military community.”

“We pride ourselves in being able to bring the right people to the table to drive positive change in services for the military community,” Ford continues. “This includes our own team and we are thrilled to have the expertise that our new Board Members and Advisors bring to NAVSO. We know they will help successfully guide and challenge us through the next stage of our growth.”

“While we’re excited to welcome new members to our team, it’s important to acknowledge NAVSO could not have achieved the tremendous growth over the past two years without the strategic insights of the original Board members and Advisors whose terms have ended,” added Ford. “We are grateful to Board Members Shalimar Cabrera and Snejana Daily, as well as our many Advisors: Anthony Hassan, Tony Forbes, Randy Howard, Ralph Ibson, RJ Naugle, Christian Rahn, Jon Sherin and Lisa Stern for their stalwart dedication to both NAVSO and the broader military community.”

About NAVSO:

NAVSO is the only organization in the nation focused exclusively on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of veteran services across the public and private sector. Its web-based platform (http://www.navso.org) with best practice sharing and consolidated information empowers service providers with a safe place to connect, collaborate and coordinate efforts with like-minded professionals from around the nation. NAVSO is motivated to serve the nation’s veterans and military families’ best interests, and ensure the continuance of the all-volunteer force as a matter of national security.

NAVSO is a GuideStar Exchange Gold Participant. GuideStar USA, Inc. is an information service specializing in reporting on 1.9 million U.S. nonprofit companies.