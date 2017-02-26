David Deal, General Manager, Aerospace From vision creation to implementation, vehicle manufacturer REV Group is tapping SAP S/4HANA to digitize, integrate, automate, and connect its worldwide operations, turning to the ThoughtFocus' SAP implementation experts to steer their journey.

ThoughtFocus, a leading consulting, engineering and business process management firm serving the aviation and aerospace industry, and Gold Sponsor of the SAP A&D Innovation Days conference in San Diego, CA, will host a key conference presentation on the digital transformation of a complex, multi-site global organization into a nimble, unified, and quality-assured manufacturing enterprise. The business strategy briefing session for prominent aerospace and defense manufacturing executives will take place on March 8, 10:30 – 11:30 am.

The presentation will feature the experiences of REV Group Inc., a global manufacturer of specialty vehicles for recreation, public safety and public service, and how REV is digitally connecting its vast enterprise incorporating three operating divisions, 27 brands and 16 manufacturing locations.

“From vision creation to implementation, transportation manufacturing leader REV Group is tapping the power of SAP S/4HANA to digitize, integrate, automate, and connect its worldwide operations, turning to the ThoughtFocus SAP implementation experts to steer their journey,” noted David Deal, General Manager, Aerospace, ThoughtFocus.

Led by REV Group CIO Stephan Engler, the presentation reveals how digital technologies ranging from sensor fusion, Big Data analytics and cloud computing, to predictive analytics, self-learning systems, and autonomics are driving change throughout their manufacturing enterprise, providing process breakthroughs that are accelerating production, improving reliability, shrinking cycle times, and reducing overall costs of operation.

“A task of this magnitude and velocity requires what only SAP S/4HANA can deliver, and the implementation expertise ThoughtFocus can provide,” Deal added. “With direct parallels to aerospace and defense manufacturing, we are looking forward to sharing our lessons learned on this successful lean transformation journey with A&D innovators who are seeking to realize a higher level of customer satisfaction and return on investment.”