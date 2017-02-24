Tindall Corporation Brewing Precast Success at Stone Brewery

Tindall's award-winning project, Stone Brewery Stone Brewery is yet another example of our capability to innovate within the industry, and get creative with high-quality precast.

Tindall Corporation continues to innovate in precast concrete application with its recent project, Stone Brewery Tasting Room and Retail Store in Richmond, Virginia. In 2016, The Stone Brewery won best project in the category of Manufacturing in ENR Mid-Atlantic’s Best Projects awards. Projects were selected by industry judges based on innovation, quality, and teamwork.

Located in the heart of Richmond, VA, Stone Brewery is a 220,000-square-foot-facility that produces 600,000 barrels of beer per year. The project had a fast-tracked, 14-month schedule that required considerable planning to achieve, and project leaders tapped Tindall to get the job done quickly.

“Our team puts in the extra effort to develop inventive solutions for every project we take on,” said Greg Force, President and COO of Tindall Corporation. “Stone Brewery is yet another example of our capability to innovate within the industry, and get creative with high-quality precast.”

To meet the project’s ambitious timeline, Tindall worked with project leaders to evaluate challenges and develop customized engineered solutions. For this project, Tindall manufactured 79,000 square feet of insulated precast cladding panels that took only three weeks to erect. The sustainable panels contributed to the project’s goal of achieving LEED Silver certification while also creating architectural appeal. The raw steel and concrete finish blend with the natural surroundings to create a warm and inviting setting. Large windows allow natural lighting to flow in, creating a fresh, open space that appeals to visitors and employees alike.

The Stone Brewery Tasting Room and Retail Store is the newest distribution center and brewery of Stone Brewing Company, based in California. Stone Brewing Company announced Richmond as its East Coast location in late 2014.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, Tindall Corporation is one of North America’s largest precast concrete companies with five locations providing design, manufacture, and installation of precast prestressed concrete structural systems, architectural cladding systems, and underground utility structures. In 2015, Tindall ranked 5th in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 20 Specialty Concrete Contractors in the United States list and 77th overall in ENR’s Top 600 Specialty Contractors list.