Industry Giants Combine Forces for Cannabis Conferences, March 2017

Ed Rosenthal and Growers Supply will be making two appearances together in March. Ed is a legend in the field, and his knowledge of cannabis cultivation is unsurpassed.

Ed Rosenthal, the Guru of Ganja, has teamed up with Growers Supply to make two appearances in the month of March. The first will be from March 5-8 at the California Cannabis Business Expo in San Diego, California, while the second will be from March 20-22 at the Cannabis 2017 Cultivation Conference in Oakland, California.

Whether attendees are interested in growing or the industry, they can bring their cannabis questions to the Guru of Ganja. Attendees at both conferences can meet Rosenthal and ask their questions at the Growers Supply booth, which will highlight the company’s GrowSpan Light Deprivation Greenhouses and other cannabis solutions. Rosenthal can offer his unique industry insight to help growers and enthusiasts improve their growing operation or industry knowledge.

The first chance to meet Rosenthal will be at the 3rd annual California Cannabis Business Expo, which is held at the Sheraton Marina in San Diego. The expo is a leading event in the industry, and it allows growers and industry professionals to connect with a wide range of cannabis growing and business experts.

The Cannabis 2017 Cultivation Conference will be held at the Oakland Marriott City Center in Oakland. The conference provides educational programs geared towards both growing and business management. The conference is produced by Cannabis Business Times, and it separates itself from other tradeshows as a conference that has been developed by cannabis cultivators for cannabis cultivators.

These shows will mark Rosenthal’s first appearance with Growers Supply since announcing their partnership in December, 2016. Rosenthal’s historic career in the industry began over 40 years ago. He is recognized worldwide as a leading authority on cannabis and teaches at Oaksterdam University, while also consulting with commercial growers across the globe. Rosenthal has written and edited dozens of books that have sold in the millions. He has been a leading activist and continues to play a crucial role in the development of cannabis policy in the United States. He is also the executive director of Green Aid: The Medical Marijuana Legal Defense and Education Fund.

“Ed is a legend in the field, and his knowledge of cannabis cultivation is unsurpassed,” said Growers Supply’s Greenhouse Specialist Manager Jon Kozlowski.

To find out more about Growers Supply’s cannabis solutions, visit their greenhouse-dedicated website, http://www.GrowSpan.com

To find out more about the California Business Expo, visit http://www.calcanbizexpo.com

To find out more about the Cannabis 2017 Cultivation Conference, visit http://www.cannabiscultivationconference.com