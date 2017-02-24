Indiana CPA Society Receives Top Association Media Honors

The Indiana CPA Society (INCPAS) was presented with one top honor - a Gold Award - for "Best New App," and one Silver Award for "eLearning and Live Training" by Association Trends on Thursday at a luncheon in Washington, D.C.

Association Trends, a provider of news and information for association leaders, annually recognizes association excellence across the country through its TRENDS All Media Contest.

GOLD - IndustryUs App

INCPAS created the IndustryUs app in 2015 as part of its strategic plan to increase recruitment and retention among CPA members working in business and industry, and to grow the number of unique attendees at our 300+ live professional development offerings. INCPAS aims to re-engage and incent this demographic with quality and easily-accessed education through use of the app.

The IndustryUs app provides INCPAS members with an easy and convenient way to search for relevant educational offerings, take advantage of discounts, and accumulate rewards to be used on future purchases. It also provides a direct connection to INCPAS staff as well as an HR Hotline for questions and additional information. Its use has been growing and is viewed as a key membership marketing tool for the Society.

SILVER - CPA Center of Excellence® Competency-Based Courses and Talent Academy

The award-winning CPA Center of Excellence® (Center) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of INCPAS, established in 2014 to enhance business skills vital to the success of CPAs and other professionals. The components recognized by this award include:



CPA Excellence Online Interactive Courses. These courses are designed to cultivate the “soft skills” that ultimately are what will help CPAs and other professionals succeed throughout their career by going beyond mere technical knowledge: Communication, Critical Thinking, Decision-Making, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and NetworkingCPA Center of Excellence & Collaboration. These online course modules are designed for CPAs and other professionals to take them whenever it’s convenient, and their progress in completing the course is saved as they start and stop at various points. Upon successful completion, a digital badge is awarded.

Competency-based Ethics course. The launch of this first-of-its-kind online competency-based course on ethics coincided with the effective date of a landmark rule change that made Indiana CPAs the first CPAs in the nation to be able to take competency-based education as one of three options to meet the ethics requirement for CPA license renewal. The course format is similar to the CPA Center of Excellence®'s other online courses and features interactive content.

Talent Academy. CPA partners, CFOs or those involved in HR often report that they are struggling with recruiting and retaining top talent. To help these companies focus on retention strategies that are innovative, relevant and manageable, the CPA Center of Excellence® hosted a new, live five-day Talent Academy in Indianapolis. The instructor was internationally-recognized thought leader in talent management and knowledge sharing David Griffiths, Ph.D., of Wales who co-authored an award-winning practice management case study based on his prior work with an Indiana CPA firm.

About the Indiana CPA Society

Nearly 8,100 CPAs in public practice, business and industry, government and education are members of the Indiana CPA Society. INCPAS is the most trusted business resource and advocate in Indiana. Its members are required to abide by the CPA profession's code of conduct. INCPAS members also receive access to quality educational programs and peer networking for knowledge sharing. Society members are trusted advisors to Indiana's business community. INCPAS celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015. For more information, visit incpas.org.