Creative Group Wins Two American Advertising Awards

Creative Group Inc., a performance improvement company, today announced that it has won two Silver American Advertising Awards . This marks the 12th year that Creative Group has been recognized with an American Advertising Award for its creative work.

It was named a winner in the Sales Promotion category for work created for Alliance Laundry Systems, Ripon, WI in support of a program for its Speed Queen division.

The second award, in the category of Self-Promotion: Brand Element, was for the branding of the company. This work was created in conjunction with The Office of Experience, a design and digital innovation consultancy.

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry's largest and most prestigious competition.

“Creative Group is proud to be recognized for this outstanding work, said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. “We believe in the importance of effective creative work to drive motivational communication. The re-branding of Creative Group both enhances our image and reflects on our ability to provide strong concepts for our clients.”

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meetings and incentive management companies in the U.S., since its inception in 2007. Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, hospitality and more.

Employing over 150 people, the company is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin. It also has a large office in suburban Chicago and a satellite office in Detroit. Learn more at http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

About The Office of Experience

The Office of Experience (OX) is a design and digital innovation consultancy for the modern marketing age. A new breed of agency, OX’s human-centered philosophy and multidisciplinary approach integrates strategy, design and technology to help organizations reinvent their business and rapidly bring new experiences, products and messages to market. In an era of unprecedented disruption, OX is built to transform. Learn more at http://www.officeofexperience.com.

About the American Advertising Awards

The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDY Awards, is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in local American Advertising Federation Club (Ad Club) competitions.

