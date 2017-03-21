Provincetown in April and May are come of the best times to visit! Enjoy a dining certificate or Whale Watch along with your two-night stay for only $199!

Provincetown is a favorite Cape Cod destination throughout the summer months and is a wonderful vacation spot year round. Many travelers enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the Spring months of April and May on the tip of the cape, known as the Outer Cape. This year, The Cape Colony Inn has two affordable and fun packages created in conjunction with local businesses.

Come from April 14th thru the end of May and book one of two packages available for only $199.00. They include a two-night stay at Cape Colony Inn and either a $100 gift card to popular Napi’s restaurant or two whale watching tickets. The packages are available Sunday through Thursday nights and exclude Memorial Day weekend.

Enjoy exploring the beauty of the waters around Provincetown with one of its famous whale watching tours! Included in one of the packages are two tickets to a whale watch during your stay. This is a fantastic activity for everyone that is always a tourist favorite in town.

Is a more relaxing dining experience more your thing? Cape Colony Inn has partnered with Napi’s, a local foodie favorite. With the stay, guests will receive a $100 dining gift certificate to enjoy. There is something for everyone from seafood to vegetarian options.

Cape Colony Inn is a favorite Provincetown hotel destination featuring newly renovated bathrooms with granite vanities and newly renovated guest rooms with modern amenities such as Simmons Beautyrest Pillowtop Mattresses, Keurig® Brewing Coffee Machines, Flat Screen TVs, Spa 360 Body Care® toiletries and products, and fresh new interiors. There are a variety of activities guests can enjoy on site including a heated pool, complimentary breakfast, WIFI, shuffleboard, and other activities for the entire family.

To make a reservation or find out more about these packages, please visit: http://www.capecolonyinn.com/special-pkg