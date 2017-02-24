Stephen Baldwin Human Trafficking Thriller Gets Red Carpet Premiere

Stephen Baldwin stars in the human trafficking dramatic thriller, RUN (Strong Foundation Films)

Strong Foundation Films is proud to announce that the new faith-based feature film, RUN, will premiere on March 9, 2017 at the Palladium IMAX (17703 IH-10 West) in San Antonio, TX before expanding to select cities nationwide. The film’s cast will walk the Red Carpet as well as numerous VIP’s including activist, author and Fox News contributor Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets for the Red Carpet Premiere event are now on sale at http://www.RunFeatureFilm.com.

The faith-based dramatic thriller stars Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects; Bio-Dome; Born on the Fourth of July), Taylor Murphy (Scream: The TV Series; The Middle; MTV’s Awkward) and Josiah Warren (The Prophet's Son; Scarlett; In Over My Head) who also directs the film. RUN follows Levi (Warren), a young businessman who marries a passionate journalist who reports on human trafficking and fights to expose it. On their wedding night, Natalie (Murphy) is kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. Levi goes on the hunt for his wife chasing clues wherever he can find them, leading him to Jeff Conners (Baldwin) - a crime lord with no mercy. Will Levi be able to find his wife before she is moved out of the country? Only with the help of God can Levi find the strength to fight.

Numerous anti-human trafficking organizations will be participating in the RUN premiere including Alamo Area Coalition Against Trafficking (AACAT), Embassy of Hope, Freedom Youth Project, Rape Crisis Center, Alamo Youth Center, Ransomed Life, A21 Freedom Chasers, Path Now Global, Heidi Search Center, No Strings Attached and New Life Refuge Ministries.

Watch the official trailer: https://vimeo.com/122572472

Visit the official website: http://www.RunFeatureFilm.com.

To purchase tickets for the Red Carpet Premiere, visit http://www.runfeaturefilm.com/get-premiere-tickets/.

About Strong Foundation Films:

Founded in 2011, Strong Foundation Films is a Christian film company devoted to making movies that bring a clear understanding of the Gospel to its audiences. The company was created through prayer, and its movies and stories appeal to people of all faiths and walks of life. They deliver messages of hope and encouragement while depicting real life situations. The intention of Strong Foundation Films is to make movies that inspire people to find and maintain a relationship with God. We believe that our stories are "parables on film." Each film has a message that helps people to draw closer to Christ. To learn more about Strong Foundation Films, visit http://www.strongfoundationfilms.com.