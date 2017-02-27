Despite his tremendous accomplishments, Rony is down to earth, unassuming, and most importantly, credits his success to his people, which is inspiring.

Codifyd Inc., a leading B2B e-commerce solutions provider, today named Indranil Roy Choudhury as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Indranil (Rony) will assume leadership of Sales, Marketing, Product Development and Delivery.

Rony brings more than 17 years of experience in managing business units across technology towers and industry verticals to Codifyd. Most recently, he served as the Manufacturing & Media Vertical Leader for a top 10 Global System Integrator where he led his team to become the fastest growing industry vertical globally. Prior experiences include leading the Sales & Client Management function of the largest Commercial BU within the company, Global Sales Leader for the ERP & Testing practice, and Regional Sales & P/L leadership roles across North America. Rony started his career in consulting and solutions delivery for a range of industries at PwC, GE and Wipro.

“I am excited about Rony joining Codifyd,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Codifyd CEO. “Despite his tremendous accomplishments, Rony is down to earth, unassuming, and most importantly, credits his success to his people, which is inspiring. His singular focus on achieving huge success for each company that he has worked for – paired with deep leadership, sales and operational experience – will further accelerate our growth and market success.”

