Fairway America The distinctive format of the SBRE Investment Summit is unlike any other industry event and has contributed directly to its popularity and growing demand amongst both entrepreneurs and investors

Representing over $1 Billion in offerings, eighteen of the nation’s leading Small Balance Real Estate entrepreneurs will transform the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, CA into the center of the SBRE community on April 27-30, 2017. Fairway America and SBREfunds.com will again proudly be hosting their premiere, invitation only investor event, the SBRE Investment Summit. Following successful past SBRE Investment Summits in Seattle, WA, Scottsdale, AZ, Dallas, TX and Laguna Beach, CA… Del Mar, CA will mark its fifth iteration.

With over 150 high net worth investors expected and multiple industry sponsors, this year’s event is slated to once again make history in the alternative real estate investment space. “The distinctive format of the SBRE Investment Summit is unlike any other industry event and has contributed directly to its popularity and growing demand amongst both entrepreneurs and investors,” said Matthew Burk, Fairway America’s CEO. “I remember when we held that first event in Seattle back in 2014. We had to work extremely hard to get people to come because no one had ever heard of or seen such an event. To have this event sell out again without any formal marketing it is very rewarding and is a testament to the value it brings to both SBRE entrepreneurs and high net worth investors.” Fairway America’s executives conceived of the event format after having traveled to literally dozens of industry conferences around the county and finding that nothing quite hit the mark.

The event is designed to gather the important constituents on both sides of the SBRE community – entrepreneurs, syndicators and fund managers on the one hand and high net worth investors on the other – for mutual learning, engagement and benefit. While the event is invitation only, people can inquire on-line to request an invitation if they are interested in the space and the format. Fairway America attempts to ensure that the participants are as high quality as possible on both sides of the spectrum and to ensure that people are there for the right reasons. “One of our frustrations with many events that are designed to help fund managers meet investors is that often it is difficult or impossible to discern who really is who and why they are there,” said Burk. “There always seems to be a lot of posturing going on and this makes it harder to get the value out of it. We try very hard to make sure we know who is who coming into the event, why they are coming, and then ask that people simply be themselves and engage with others openly and honestly.”

Education, authenticity and engagement are the main themes at the SBRE Investment Summit. After an opening night reception party for all attendees, the next two days are designed to provide value to all in attendance. High value educational content, real estate market commentary, and pooled investment fund learning for high net worth investors are interspersed throughout the two days with 20 minute presentations and Q&A with the eighteen real estate sponsors to form what many SBRE Summit attendees have called “the single best business event they have ever been to”.“We are committed to trying to help investors truly understand the nature of SBRE pooled investment funds and teach them about how they work as they hear presentations from various fund managers about their investment opportunities,” said Burk. “Investors love transparency and clarity but often may not know what to really ask or look for. These open sharing experiences have proven invaluable for both investors and fund managers in helping them understand how to better communicate with one another.”

The first day caps off with a private dinner for all participants where the SBRE entrepreneurs and investors can spend quality time together over drinks and a great meal to get to know one another on a more personal level. The 18 presenting SBRE entrepreneurs each have 20 minutes to discuss their stories, their strategies and their opportunities, as well as to respond to questions from the audience of high net worth investors. Investors in the audience are issued electronic hand held devices to indicate whether or not they are interested in learning more about each entrepreneur, and the names of those investors who have voluntarily expressed interest in specific presenters are passed on to those presenters that very same day. “Our goal is to provide a forum for fund managers to share their information with people who are there because they are specifically interested in learning more about investing in the space,” said Burk. “We make the connections and then the managers and investors are free to deepen those relationships as they see fit in person and beyond the event.”

The event concludes with a Gala Dinner event for all participants with a featured, high profile speaker. Previous Summit speakers were Emmitt Smith, Magic Johnson, President George W. Bush and golf personality and television commentator David Feherty. This year will be no exception in terms of a prolific personality speaking at the Gala, a very famous and accomplished comic and former late night talk show host will be featured. “The final evening at each event has been truly special and I’m sure Del Mar will be no exception,” said Burk. “It is a great way to cap off this special experience we all get to share.”

The 2017 SBRE Investment Summit is almost completely sold out but there are a handful of general attendance tickets still available. The event is invitation only and interested parties can request an invitation on SBREfunds.com. Fairway America is also considering early applications for invitations and registration to its 2018 event which will be held at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, March 7 – 11, 2018. “We are excited and truly honored that the event has proven so popular, and disappointed we cannot host more people,” said Burk. “We really do want to let as many qualified people in as we can, but we have genuine space limitations at the premium facilities we select. In an effort to make the event as special as possible, we always hold the Summit at venues people genuinely want to come to. This often means very limited space, but that helps make the event special. Palm Beach in 2018 will be epic!”

For Future Sponsorship Inquiries | Media Contact: Victor Paru, SBREfunds.com | Fairway America pr(at)fairwayamerica(dot)com

For general attendance opportunities for SBRE entrepreneurs, go to apply to attend as a general attendee at Del Mar:

For accredited high net worth investors interested in attending an SBRE Summit, go to request an invitation for Del Mar:

For Future Summit Presenter Opportunities: Parties interested in being considered for presenting an investment opportunity at the 2018 SBRE Investment Summit should submit an application to present.

About Fairway America

Fairway America, LLC is a longtime real estate asset based fund manager and real estate finance advisory firm providing strategic business planning services nationwide to SBRE entrepreneurs around the structure, architecture, and administration of proprietary 506 Regulation D pooled investment funds. Fairway’s related entities manage two proprietary funds, Fairway America Fund VI, LLC, and Fairway America Fund VII LP, each focused on the SBRE space with different asset allocations and investment features. Both funds consider investments nationwide.

About SBREfunds.com

SBREfunds.com is an online education, information and match-making site that exclusively lists small balance real estate investment opportunities. Created by Fairway America, SBREfunds.com provides entrepreneurs and investors with education and connectivity to better capitalize and grow an SBRE enterprise. From connection with investors to strategic capital raising plans to live events, SBREfunds.com is the definitive resource for SBRE entrepreneurs and accredited investors to understand how to successfully work with one another for mutual benefit and growth

Follow us on Twitter at @sbrefunds, @fairwayamerica, and @sbreguru, and http://www.facebook.com/sbrefunds.

Neither Fairway America nor SBREFunds is a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. None of the Fairway companies perform any activities of a broker or investment adviser, including but not limited to, soliciting investors, providing investment advice, negotiating securities transactions or the terms, conditions or provisions of any offering, or recommending the purchase of securities. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities in any of the companies mentioned, any funds listed on SBREFunds.com or presenting at SBRE Summit events, or any related or associated companies. Investors must not rely on information provided in this press release for investment decisions.