IAC Acoustics, a division of Sound Seal, and a leading manufacturer of metal acoustical and noise control products and solutions serving the industrial, commercial, architectural, and construction industries, today announced the appointment of Acoustical Solutions as their exclusive sales representative for the Mid Atlantic (Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia), Georgia, and Texas territories.

With this announcement, Acoustical Solutions will represent the entire IAC industrial and architectural product offering including: Noiselock® doors and windows, Moduline® acoustic enclosures, SCIF rooms, and turn-key acoustic barrier solutions.

Acoustical Solutions is a leading supplier of acoustical products used in gymnasiums, commercial offices, houses of worship, restaurants and hotels, music studios, and industrial institutions to solve noise control problems. IAC acoustical doors, windows and other products have been installed in thousands of industrial and architectural applications for more than 40 years. IAC and Acoustical Solutions have built their reputations by providing superior quality products and excellent service.

Joe Niemann, President of Acoustical Solutions stated, “We are pleased to announce this new relationship with IAC and to add their premier product offering to our portfolio. Our focus will be to work within our territories to assist architects and engineers in specifying the correct IAC products into their commercial and industrial construction projects.”

“We are very excited to partner with Acoustical Solutions to represent our product portfolio,” said David Smith, President of IAC Acoustics. “The team at Acoustical Solutions has decades of knowledge and success in the noise control industry, which is exactly what we look for in a partner. I have complete confidence that they will be successful in representing the IAC products and supporting the customer through the entire process.”

Please contact the following Acoustical Solutions local representatives to learn more about IAC products:



Mid- Atlantic - Jordan Moran (jm(at)acousticalsolutions(dot)com)

Texas - Jody De St. Germain (jdsg(at)acousticalsolutions(dot)com)

Georgia - David Binns (DDB(at)acousticalsolutions(dot)com)

About Acoustical Solutions

Acoustical Solutions is a leading supplier of architectural and industrial acoustical products that solve customer sound control issues. Besides supplying products, Acoustical Solutions also offers acoustical engineering and product installation services.

About IAC Acoustics

IAC Acoustics, A division of Sound Seal, leads the market in metal noise control system products and solutions, including HVAC silencers, acoustic louvers, sound control architectural doors and windows, and sound proof rooms. For more information, please visit http://www.iacacoustics.com

About Sound Seal

Sound Seal is the leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products offering the broadest product selection in the soundproofing industry. Sound Seal offers acoustical products and solutions for in-plant and exterior Industrial applications, Interior Finishes for Architectural applications and Floor Underlayment products. For more information, please visit http://www.soundseal.com

For more information, contact:

Ryan Larkin

Acoustical Solutions

Rll(at)AcousticalSolutions(dot)com

804-349-0053