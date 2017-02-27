Network Funding Opens New Branch in Dallas

Network Funding, LP, a residential mortgage lender, has opened a new branch at 13601 Preston Rd., Suite E600; Dallas, TX 75240. It is equipped with loan officers, processers and support staff needed to help clients navigate the process of buying a home.

"The new branch opening is part of our commitment to expand our Dallas presence and better serve our growing base of homebuyers in the area," says Network Funding Executive Vice President Brett Snortland. “We are excited about the leadership that Branch Manager Eric Dion and Sales Manager Luc Larose will bring to this team as we expand in this market.”

“Luc Larose and I are very excited to join the Network Funding family,” said Branch Manager Eric Dion. “Between the two of us, we have almost 30 years’ experience in the mortgage industry which lead us to be very discerning when interviewing possible Mortgage Bankers. We could not be happier and look forward to creating a long-lasting relationship with Network Funding.”

Homebuyers can learn more about the new Dallas branch at its website http://branch91196.nflp.com or by calling 469-620-7550 during business hours. Loan officers interested in joining the team should visit join.nflp.com to learn more about new opportunities in Dallas and across the nation.

About Network Funding:

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private, residential, mortgage-lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed more than 105,000 homes at more than $18 billion, making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding’s key standards are based on integrity, reliability and simplicity, and it aims to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. Network Funding is nationally ranked as a “Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For, 2016” by Mortgage Executive Magazine, a “Top Mortgage Lender” by Scotsman Guide and a “Top Workplaces” by the Houston Chronicle.

Visit http://www.nflp.com to learn more about Network Funding. Visit join.nflp.com to learn more about career opportunities. Visit give.nflp.com to learn about The Giving Network, the charitable arm of Network Funding.