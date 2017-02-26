Triangle Direct Media Launches New Website

The new website moves us in the direction to highlight what clients are looking for today, with a design focused on the services and platforms that add value and growth.

On February 24, Triangle Direct Media (TDM) launched its new website at http://www.triangledirectmedia.com. The relaunch focuses on highlighting TDM’s longstanding successful services of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), SEO for eCommerce platforms, and Social Media. The revamped menu highlights TDMs Google Shopping and PPC management services as they are moved higher up the list with demand from clients. The impact Google Sales and PPC management can have on clicks, revenue, and the high return on investment makes these services a must-have for eCommerce retailers.

The structure of the new website is more visually appealing as well as more user-friendly. The large visual elements are more timely and offer some glimpses into the personalities that make TDM so successful.

“Our goal was to create an informative, easy to navigate, and fun experience for users. The new website moves us in the direction to highlight what clients are looking for today, with a design focused on the services and platforms that add value and growth to online businesses,” states Tony Feriozzi, CEO Triangle Direct Media.

The new website is fully responsive and easily viewed on any device whether that’s desktop, tablet, or phone. To see TDM’s new website firsthand or to learn more about the range of online marketing services offered by the firm, please visit http://www.triangledirectmedia.com.

Triangle Direct Media (TDM) is an online marketing company that offers quality, accountability, reputable, and proven results for clients since 2006. TDM provides the highest quality marketing services to businesses of all sizes and in almost every business space. TDM was one of the first companies to utilize blog marketing and social media outlets to positively influence their clients’ rankings, branding, and online visibility. TDM’s programs have evolved greatly over the last 10 years and include proprietary offerings of SEOtool.com and an online rank tracking tool at Rankhound.com. TDM’s other online marketing programs include SEO, SEO for eCommerce platforms, PPC, Google Shopping Management, and social media marketing. TDM has a reputation for constantly evolving to change with the times, ensuring the best results for its customers.

TDM’s overwhelming success of client campaigns enabled the company to quickly gain recognition in the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private companies in America two years in a row. TDM now has over 20 employees, spanning offices in over three different states, and hundreds of satisfied clients.

Triangle Direct Media is an approved vendor in the state of North Carolina.