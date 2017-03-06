Electrosoft Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

In his new role as COO, Tony continues his oversight and responsibility for successful and profitable delivery on all of Electrosoft’s customer contracts while ensuring work excellence and customer satisfaction. He also has oversight of recruiting, establishing corporate budgets and monitoring corporate financials. As a shareholder and senior executive, Tony is heavily involved in corporate strategy and business development efforts.

“Tony has demonstrated a lot of strengths over the past year as VP of Operations at Electrosoft: his energy; his passion for growth of the company and professional growth of our employees; his stewardship of our company financials to turn profits; his proactive planning and his creative and strategic thought processes. Tony has proven himself to be a strategic thinker, a great planner, and a wonderful team leader,” stated Dr. Sarbari Gupta, President and CEO.

“This is great honor. I joined Electrosoft because of its core traditional values of providing customer excellence, long term careers for our employees, and teamwork centered on honesty, integrity, trust, accountability and mutual respect. This is an amazing opportunity to provide leadership in continuing to deliver on these core values and to help Electrosoft shape and grow as a business,” stated Tony Myers-Burton, COO.

About Electrosoft

