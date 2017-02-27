Yuma School District One AVID Programs Among the Top 2% in the Nation

Our AVID middle school sites are committed to preparing students for college and career. This distinction is evidence that hard work and perseverance pay big dividends.

AVID programs at four schools in Yuma Elementary School District One have been certified among the top 2% in the nation. Castle Dome Middle School, Gila Vista Junior High, Ron Watson Middle School, and Woodard Junior High have been named AVID Schoolwide Sites of Distinction—an elite status achieved by only 104 out of 4,273 AVID secondary schools nationwide. Arizona had only five schools recognized at this level, with four being in Yuma District One.

This certification level is the highest possible in the AVID system and recognizes excellent teaching and promoting college readiness schoolwide. To reach this level, schools need to carefully prioritize resources and leadership; they must extensively train the faculty in proven instructional practices and validate the wide use of those practices. They must also expose students to challenging subject matter and the kinds of rigorous tests required of students on their path to entering and succeeding in post-secondary programs.

This is the eleventh year District One has implemented AVID in its secondary schools and only the second year that Schoolwide Site of Distinction certification has been available. Woodard Junior High School is also recognized as an AVID National Demonstration School. Superintendent Jamie Sheldahl commented: “Our AVID middle school sites are committed to preparing students for college and career, and they have been working hard to get better every year. This distinction from AVID is evidence that hard work and perseverance pay big dividends.“

In the 2017-2018 school year, District One will expand its AVID programs to Palmcroft and Rolle Elementary Schools. Funding for the AVID program comes from the district budget, federal Title I funds, and a competitive grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).