BrightStar Care Marietta announced that it has received the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse. This award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. BrightStar Care Marietta is now ranked among home care providers from across the country who have proven their ability to provide the highest quality care to clients.

“We congratulate BrightStar Care Marietta on receiving the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “Since this award is based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients, BrightStar Care Marietta has proven their dedication to maintaining their focus on client satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in Marietta home care.”

Best of Home Care providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

BrightStar Care Marietta achieved the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award because of high overall satisfaction scores in categories such as compassion, work ethic, communication, and training.

“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to deliver the best home care possible,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “We are happy to recognize BrightStar Care Marietta as a Best of Home Care award-winning provider.”

“At BrightStar Care Marietta, our goal is to provide our caregivers with work they can excel at, so that they, in turn, can provide excellent care for our customers --making more possible at home every day,” says Louise Evans, owner and head of development, BrightStar Care Marietta. “From the minute a family contacts our offices until services are no longer required, we hope that the Bright Star Care experience is a happy one. Anxieties are relieved and everyone can breathe a little more easily.

“We take the reports that Home Care Pulse provides for us very seriously,” Louise continues. “Reviews from clients and reports submitted by caregivers are processed carefully -- and this feedback is used to reinforce our core values and mission statement.”

