Patient Experience Grand Rounds Announced by The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute announces Patient Experience (PX) Grand Rounds, virtual interactive panels highlighting leading efforts to improve the patient experience through the perspectives of executives, patient experience leaders and patients/family members. PX Grand Rounds provide an opportunity for participants to learn from those impacting or being impacted by experience efforts and to walk away with specific ideas and insights for action. Hosted by Jason Wolf, President of The Beryl Institute, the 60-minute events will be held quarterly.

The inaugural PX Grand Rounds will be held Tuesday, February 28th from 12-1 p.m. ET and include the following topics and presenters:



Patient Centeredness 2.0

David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Geisinger Health System



Culture Matters and is a Predictor of Operational Excellence

Lyn Ketelsen, MBA, RN, Vice President & Chief Patient Experience Officer, HCA Healthcare



A Patient and Family Advisory Council for Quality

Melissa Thompson, MBA, Patient Advisor, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Through the sharing of case studies, PX Grand Rounds panelists will:



Share a proven practice or important experience and highlight the key elements of that effort

Provide reflection on the critical elements of patient experience success

Offer advice from their experience on what others can consider and do

Provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions as they engage in a collective dialogue about their shared experiences

“Patient Experience Grand Rounds exemplify the idea of collaboration and shared knowledge on which The Beryl Institute community is built,” said Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President, The Beryl Institute. “In acknowledging the spirit of learning central to healthcare excellence, and recognizing the critical role patient experience plays at the heart of healthcare, PX Grand Rounds provide a means to disseminate knowledge and foster dialogue that will support and inspire the global patient experience movement.”

To register or learn more about PX Grand Rounds, visit http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=PXGrandRounds.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.