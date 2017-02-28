EMYS uses a large, carefully crafted vocabulary to help kids master at least one new foreign word each day EMYS is aimed at young kids who are still developing their mother tongue. Instruction takes place every day, is taught in a very specific way, and becomes a fun learning solution they look forward to.

Wrocł Today FLASH Robotics launched a Kickstarter campaign for EMYS, an expressive, sociable robot that aims to teach children ages 3-7 new languages. The robot is available starting at $399 USD and is equipped for both Spanish and English instruction.

In a world where bilingualism is an asset, EMYS helps to lay the groundwork for success. EMYS moves, speaks, recognizes faces, and reacts to touch through sensors on his body. He uses a large, carefully crafted vocabulary to help kids master at least one new foreign word each day. AI algorithms interact through games and language lessons that relate to things a child already knows about--such as their favourite cartoons, toys, and pets.

EMYS’ facial expressions and emotions can be recognized, which fosters bonding between child and robot. And as kids grow, EMYS develops alongside them, continuously becoming more intelligent and specific to their interactions.

“Language acquisition and retention is most effective when started at a young age,” said Flash Robotics Co-Founder Jan Kędzierski. “EMYS is aimed at young kids who are still developing their mother tongue. Instruction takes place every day, is taught in a very specific way, and becomes a fun learning solution they look forward to.”

Specifically designed to address the unique learning preferences of early childhood, EMYS leverages the power of repetition, multiple senses, emotional expressiveness, and a sense of accomplishment. To further incentivize participation in lessons, kids earn daily rewards that unlock new games and content.

“Maintaining attention can be challenging,” said Co-Founder Michał Dziergwa. “EMYS leverages Total Physical Response (TPR), which is a teaching method whereby children react with whole-body actions to commands given by a language instructor. He encompasses this by getting kids to speak to him, listen, physically interact with their environment, watch content, and observe how EMYS reacts to touch.”

Additional Features:



Built-in 6.1” LCD screen showcases educational multimedia, including cartoons and stories

RFID smart tag system allows EMYS to check retention and recognize objects in a room

Vision system detects and recognizes faces

Wifi-enabled to interact with corresponding iPhone and Android app

EMYS is currently equipped to teach English-speakers Spanish, and Spanish-speakers English. Additional language support is in development.

EMYS’s crowdfunding campaign runs from February 28 - April 14, 2017. For a full rundown of the pledge levels visit their Kickstarter page. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman at +1 (514) 605-9255.

About FLASH Robotics

Based in Wrocław, Poland, FLASH Robotics is a team of six passionate engineers, designers and psychologists that create and customize social robots. They have extensive experience in designing, constructing, and developing software for multi-architecture robot control systems, mobile platforms, and adapting robots to specific applications. As parents themselves, the team wants to see how kids gather knowledge every day, and prepare them for future challenges so they can be true citizens of the world. FLASH is a recent graduate of the HAX Accelerator.