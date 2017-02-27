Mediterranea, a leading manufacturer of trend-setting porcelain tile, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2017. The company is welcoming all of its customers and friends in the tile industry to celebrate with them at Coverings, to be held April 4-7 in Orlando, FL.

Founded in Miami in 1987 by Michael Mariutto, Mediterranea has grown from humble beginnings to become one of the worldwide leaders in porcelain tile design. In the mid-1990’s, the company launched the groundbreaking series Tuscania, one of the very first tile series to be designed with Roto-Color technology, which was revolutionary at the time for vastly increasing diverse graphics in tile design.

In its earlier years, Mediterranea partnered with factories in four continents to produce tile worldwide. From Italy to Turkey, Brazil, Argentina and the United States, Mediterranea’s factory partnerships distinguished the company from its competition, and provided a global manufacturing footprint to suit the architectural and design needs of its U.S. client base. Today, Mediterranea still partners with leading factories Serenissima (Italy) and EGE (Turkey) to produce tile series for U.S. importation.

In 2006, the Mediterranea brand was merged together with Stonepeak and the Iris/Fiandre Group of companies , expanding Mediterranea’s production capacity, and technological innovation. “Joining forces with the Iris/Fiandre family of companies gave Mediterranea resources and support from one of the world’s leading tile manufacturers”, said Mariutto. “Fiandre and the Minozzi family have provided Mediterranea the tools to grow and further innovate, leading to the development of industry-leading designs.”

Today, as design has transitioned into high-definition inkjet technology, Mediterranea has continued to lead the way with its trademarked Dynamic HD Imaging design process -- delivering distinctive looks, aimed squarely at the U.S. market. Many of the series designed with this technology are legends in the industry - including American Naturals, Boardwalk, Marmol Collection, Touch, and including the groundbreaking 2016 introduction, Martha’s Vineyard, which introduced 12” x 48” wood-look planks for the first time. The new QUANTUM brand brings the world of large-format porcelain panels into the company’s portfolio, featuring sizes up to 5’ x 10’, and making possible an entirely new range of design possibilities.

Mediterranea will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration with a special reception for customers and friends April 5 at the Coverings exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, booth 3300, from 3:30-5:30pm.