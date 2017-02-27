BELOFORTE Spring 2017 Collection Masters Studio to Street Style

BELOFORTE Cherish Leggings and Radiance Bra in Blush. "When wearing BELOFORTE, every woman will feel confident, sexy and strong,” said Whitney Quaresma, Creative Director.

Contemporary athleisure brand BELOFORTE has released its Spring 2017 collection titled, “Lines In The Sand”, debuting on popular women’s clothing site REVOLVE.com and Belo-forte.com. The collection brings an edgy sophistication to active apparel that effortlessly transitions from studio to street.

Drawing influence from modern street style, “Lines In The Sand” merges athleticism and lifestyle to exude a women’s confidence through strength and beauty. Showcasing styles in an alluring blush and combat green color palette along with classic monochromatic delivery in black and white, the edgy patterning and mesh detailing of each piece shapes and frames the feminine form.

“For this collection we looked to swimwear and street style to create elevated pieces with flattering mesh paneling, which offers air-flow and tasteful skin reveals. Expanding our brand with unique colors and materials was very important for this collection, while also staying true to our namesake promising fit, function and a monochrome aesthetic. When wearing BELOFORTE, every woman will feel confident, sexy and strong,” said Whitney Quaresma, Creative Director.

BELOFORTE strives to be more than just a brand that sells activewear. Derived from the Portuguese words “Belo”, meaning beauty, and “forte”, meaning strength, BELOFORTE seeks to evolve artistic beauty with functionality and strength in all of their apparel. The brand continues to influence positive change locally and globally through sustainable practices that do not contribute to the industrial pollution that is all too common in the garment industry.

You can learn more about BELOFORTE at Belo-forte.com, @beloforte, and REVOLVE.com.

About BELOFORTE

Founded by Creative Director, Whitney Quaresma, and Brand Director, Kevin Dorey, BELOFORTE produces activewear for the modern day woman who want to exude their beauty (belo) and strength (forte) through style. The brand is committed to producing high-quality apparel with premium fabrics and exceptional tailoring, providing its consumers with top of the line activewear. BELOFORTE is an eco-friendly label, cut and sewn in California by artisan sewers, devoted to manufacturing clothing that does not contribute to the industrial pollution damaging our atmosphere.

