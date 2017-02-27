AlayaCare Expanding; Hires New VP and Partners with Two More Clients

AlayaCare, a leading provider of end-to-end home care software, welcomes an addition to the senior management team and acquires two new partners.

Gosia Radaczynska joins AlayaCare as VP Client Success following 6 years at a healthcare-IT company where she led a high-performing team of implementation, clinical, and technical professionals. With experience delivering quality improvement initiatives, a background in government, as well as several successful start-ups under her belt, Gosia Radaczynska is an accomplished leader with a proven ability to drive value for customers.

"The team at AlayaCare is committed to providing excellent client service and improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions. I look forward to continuing to work with our clients and our senior management to realize the full value of AlayaCare’s solution and improving home care services for our families and friends” says Radaczynska.

Radaczynska’s addition is amid a series of new staff to join AlayaCare in the past 6 months to manage an influx of incoming clients such as Integracare Inc. and Kawartha Therapy Services.

Canadian home care provider – Integracare Inc. has selected AlayaCare as their solution of choice, implemented the software, and went live in two months. AlayaCare’s SaaS platform provides an integrated solution that allows providers to focus more on direct client care. “We knew that to accommodate our growth we needed more than a software solution. We needed a partner. Transitioning and upgrading technology solutions can be daunting, resource intensive and time consuming. Therefore, migrating from our legacy solution to AlayaCare had to be seamless and flawless,” says Lee Grunberg. “We were very pleased with the 2-month transition process. Even more importantly, Alayacare was a true partner understanding our needs and training our staff. This partnership allowed Integracare to provide the highest level of care to our clients even during the transition.”

Peterborough-based, home care provider, Kawartha Therapy Services, Inc. (KTS) has also partnered with AlayaCare to rollout the software solution to improve employee and client experience. KTS provides contracted Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech and Language and Social Work services to the Central East Community Care Access Centre (CCAC) and strive to improve physical, psychological and spiritual well-being through interdisciplinary service delivery.

“We pride ourselves on our holistic and client-focused approach. The client is the most important variable and we are constantly trying to find the best tools out there that can optimize quality of service and streamline daily tasks for our frontline therapists,” says Mary Ann Storey, CEO and Manager of KTS. “Implementing the AlayaCare technology will allow us to advance our current configurations with a more user-friendly and highly-efficient system. We will have an increased ability to collect and analyze data, outcomes and share information within our team to continually improve our performance, effectiveness and overall efficiency. For a small business, we now will have the capacity to grow and compete on a larger scale.”

“We are thrilled to have Gosia, Integracare and Kawartha Therapy Services on board. Achieving goals has always been of importance to AlayaCare. We are excited to be working with teams that have the objective to modernize and progress the healthcare sector. We’re looking forward to what the new year has in store for AlayaCare,” says CEO of AlayaCare, Adrian Schauer.

