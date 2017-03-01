Mogra's staff receives training on the new client tracking and reporting software from KaleidaCare. “In looking at alternatives, KaleidaCare stands out from its competitors. While testing the system, I found it intuitive, flexible and customizable, and it had great reporting tools,” said Vicki Austin, Board Treasurer of Linked Through Love Foundation.

KaleidaCare, a web-based client tracking, management and reporting software solution focused on the needs of social service organizations, welcome their first customer agency in Nairobi, Kenya called Mogra Children’s Rescue Centre (Mogra).

Mogra provides services for abandoned and orphaned children. The home strives to inspire and encourage each child towards taking their rightful place in Kenyan society and the world at large, and become good citizens. Currently Mogra Children’s Rescue serves close to 300 kids, and is supported mostly through donations from individuals and other organizations including a Canadian charitable organization called “Linked Through Love Foundation.” The Linked Through Love Foundation works to find sponsors for orphaned kids but struggles to get up-to-date information from Mogra.

That’s when Vicki Austin, the Board Treasurer of Linked Through Love Foundation, led the search and procurement for a software and system for Mogra, as well as making sure they were trained on it. Vicki wanted a system to provide accurate tracking of the children served by Mogra, and to build better connections to donors and adoption agencies across the Atlantic.

“In looking at other (care management) alternatives, KaleidaCare stands out from its competitors. While testing the system, I found it intuitive, flexible and customizable, and it had great reporting tools. The official language in Kenya is English so with a product as user-friendly as KaleidaCare, I am confident it will be very successful,” said Vicki Austin, Board Treasurer of Linked Through Love Foundation.

According to Pesh Njeri, Mogra’s System Administrator, “The system is a blast and we are honored for what KaleidaCare’s doing for these children.”

“KaleidaCare is so proud to work with Mogra. Our team is inspired by the dedication of Vicki and the team in Kenya,” said Alistair Deakin, KaleidaCare CEO.

Mogra’s primary focus for using KaleidaCare’s software is their residential care program at the orphanage, but they are also tracking and doing some community based activities around sponsorships, education programs and monitoring of foster care homes.

KaleidaCare’s care management software also provides their users a way to store their client’s important credentials such as birth certificates, medical forms and more with their document management capabilities. KaleidaCare offers many more functionalities to help social service agencies manage their organization better.

KaleidaCare serves more than 200 different social service agencies throughout the United States, Canada, and other continents, and has been in business for more than 20 years. For more information, please call 800.913.9883 or email info(at)kaleidacare(dot)com. You can visit us at http://www.kaleidacare.com.

About KaleidaCare:

KaleidaCare, based in Austin, TX, is an all-encompassing, secure, online, electronic health record system built specifically for the social and human services organizations. KaleidaCare customers are able to use the very latest in applied processes, best practices and outcome tracking techniques collaboratively developed and tested by leading care providers.

About Mogra Children’s Rescue Center:

Mogra Children’s Rescue Center is a Registered Charitable Organization in Kenya, Africa, who is dedicated to provide a loving, safe, caring and religious environment for abandoned and orphaned children while upholding the principle of Non-discrimination and other principles governing the rights of the children. Our vision is to empower the under privileged children; orphans, destitute and poor children are not segregated. To provide an ideal family environment, offering the best services, shelter, education, love and care for every child.