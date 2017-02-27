Navigating Uncharted Waters in the New World of Deregulation Webinar

TECH LOCK’s Mike Wright and Ontario Systems’ Rozanne Andersen will host a Webinar on the State of Compliance “Navigating Uncharted Waters in the New World of Deregulation” on March 2 at 2 p.m. EST.

The Webinar will address the latest trends in both Regulatory Compliance and Data Security including the regulatory compliance uncertainty that has developed related to CFPB rule making and a potential repeal or roll back of Dodd Frank. At the same time, there is an increase in FTC and state laws and regulations, including the NY Cyber Security Requirements which become effective on March 1, 2017. And, of course, those with malicious intent continue to become more sophisticated and increase the intensity of their attacks. Worldwide spending on data security reached $73.7 billion in 2016 with the cost of the average breach rising to $4 million.

This one-hour session will address the best practices every organization should implement to improve regulatory compliance and security posture.

Click here to register for this important discussion on Regulatory Compliance and Data Security from two of the industry’s leading experts.

About TECH LOCK

TECH LOCK specializes in holistic information security, compliance and information technology solutions that enables IT infrastructure and security to become a competitive advantage for its clients. With deep experience in data security, compliance and financial service IT infrastructure, TECH LOCK is uniquely able to assist in reducing data security risks while at the same time providing cost savings and increasing IT efficiency. TECH LOCK is a Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (PCI QSA), Approved Scanning Vendor (PCI ASV) and a HITRUST CSF Assessor. TECH LOCK is part of the RevSpring family of companies. To learn more, email info(at)techlockinc(dot)com or visit http://www.techlockinc.com.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a leading provider of revenue recovery software and solutions to the revenue cycle management (RCM), accounts receivable management (ARM), and government markets. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Muncie, Ind., Ontario Systems also has a location in Vancouver, Wash., and employees in 27 states. Ontario Systems offers a full portfolio of software, services and business process expertise, including product brands like Artiva RM™, Artiva HCx™, Contact Savvy®, and RevQ. Ontario Systems customers include 5 of the 15 largest hospital networks who actively manage over $40 billion in receivables collectively, as well as 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies and more than a hundred state and municipal governments in the U.S.

To learn more about how Ontario Systems can help power up your receivables, visit OntarioSystems.com, or email info(at)ontariosystems(dot)com.