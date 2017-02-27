Russia is the most-active country searching Miami real estate for the second consecutive month, according to new data from the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Russia registered the most South Florida property searches among all countries on MIAMI’s portal, http://www.Miamire.com, in December 2016. Colombia and Venezuela finished second and third, respectively.

“Russia is part of an increasingly diverse group of countries that are purchasing Miami real estate,” said Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board.

The Miami city of Sunny Isles Beach, for instance, has a large Russian population and is known as “Little Moscow” for its propensity of Russian-owned delis, restaurants, beauty spas, supermarkets and real estate companies. About 7.4 percent of Sunny Isles residents list Russian as their first language, according to the U.S. Census.

Some investors see President-Elect Donald Trump’s election in November as a sign that relations between Russia and the U.S. may soon improve. The number of Russians who have expressed interest in buying luxury properties in the United States has increased by 35 percent over the previous year after Trump’s victory, according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

Indian Consumers Searching Miami Real Estate

India finished with the sixth-most web searches for Miami real estate in December 2016. The ranking comes on the heels of its third place finish in October.

The top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in December 2016:

1. Russia

2. Colombia

3. Venezuela

4. Brazil

5. Argentina

6. India

7. Canada

8. Philippines

9. Spain

10. Italy

The top-10 countries visiting Miamire.com in December 2015:

1. Colombia

2. Brazil

3. Venezuela

4. Argentina

5. Philippines

6. India

7. Spain

8. Canada

9. France

10. Puerto Rico

Georgia Leads All States in Miami Real Estate Searches

For just the second time since MIAMI began tabulating these rankings in 2013, Georgia registered the most domestic Miami web searches in December.

The top-10 U.S. states searching Miamire.com in December

2016: 1) Georgia, 2) New York, 3) Texas, 4) California, 5) New Mexico, 6) Illinois, 7) District of Columbia, 8) Massachusetts, 9) Virginia, 10) New Jersey

2015: 1) Texas, 2) California, 3) New York, 4) Georgia, 5) Tennessee, 6) Illinois, 7) Michigan, 8) North Carolina 9) South Carolina, 10) Pennsylvania

South Florida is the Second-Most Searched U.S. Market by International Consumers

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach finished as the second-most searched U.S. market for international consumers in December, according to Realtor.com. Miami has ranked No. 1 in 11 of the last 13 months.

The top-10 U.S. markets for international real estate demand:

1. Appleton, WI

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

6. Bellingham, WA

7. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

8. Utica-Rome, NY

9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

South Florida ranked as a top-five market for consumers in eight of the world’s ten-largest regions in December 2016. South Florida finished as the most-searched market in South America, Southern Europe, the Caribbean and Western Asia.

● North America: 1. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Chicago et al, IL-IN-WI; 3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX; 5. Philadelphia et al, PA-NJ-DE-MD

● South America: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 3. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 5. Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, FL

● Northern Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 2. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Appleton, WI; 4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

● Australia and New Zealand: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 2. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Appleton, WI; 4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX; 5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs et al, GA

● Western Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 3. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Appleton, WI; 5. Washington et al, DC-VA-MD-WV

● Caribbean: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 3. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, FL; 5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs et al, GA

● Southern Europe: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 4. Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, FL; 5. Chicago et al, IL-IN-WI

● Eastern Asia: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 2. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Washington et al, DC-VA-MD-WV; 4. Philadelphia et al, PA-NJ-DE-MD; 5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

● Western Asia: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 4. Chicago et al, IL-IN-WI; 5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

● Eastern Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, CA; 2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 3. New York-Newark et al, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Chicago et al, IL-IN-WI; 5. Washington et al, DC-VA-MD-WV

