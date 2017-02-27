Thomas W. Slover Joins Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley & Urbach, P.C.

Thomas W. Slover I truly believe that Tom not only provides the kind of service and counsel that our clients are accustomed to, but that he also has the ability and relationships to grow our firm’s real estate practice.

Thomas Slover has joined Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley & Urbach, P.C. as a shareholder, where his experience representing buyers, sellers, management companies, developers and financial institutions will strengthen the firm’s commitment to the city’s growing commercial real estate industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the firm,” said Bill Hayward, President. “He has an excellent and established reputation in commercial real estate law. I truly believe that Tom not only provides the kind of service and counsel that our clients are accustomed to, but that he also has the ability and relationships to grow our firm’s real estate practice.”

Mr. Slover practices in the areas of commercial real estate, leasing, banking, corporate and partnership law. At Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley & Urbach, P.C., he will provide legal guidance in a variety of real estate matters, including acquisitions, dispositions, development and finance, leasing, foreclosures, property management, and service contracts. Among his clients, Mr. Slover serves as counsel to a number of healthcare real estate developers in connection with projects throughout several states.

Mr. Slover earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University (1989) and his Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law (1994). He also holds an LLM (with merit) in Finance and Banking Law from the University of London, Queen Mary and Westfield College (1998).

Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley & Urbach, P.C. is a full-service commercial law firm located in Addison, Texas. Their attorneys provide legal representation in a broad range of practice areas, including complex commercial litigation, business, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, executive employment representation, insurance defense, intellectual property, bankruptcy, creditor’s rights, taxation, and estate planning. For more information, visit the firm’s website at http://www.hhdulaw.com