JTHS-MIAMI Realtors to Host Rock the Market in Jupiter

The Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound Council of the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (JTHS-MIAMI) will host JTHS-MIAMI Rock the Market on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place. The conference is designed to equip local Realtors with the latest market information, services and trends so they can better serve their clients.

JTHS-MIAMI Rock the Market will feature a broker panel analyzing 2017 local real estate trends, a Palm Beach and Martin counties market forecast by Integra Realty Resources (IRR) Senior Managing Director and 2016 MIAMI Industry Analyst of the Year Anthony M. Graziano and more than a dozen individual presentations on topics ranging from new MIAMI services to leveraging video to sell more properties.

“We are thrilled to bring Rock the Market to Palm Beach County for the first time,” said Lynne Rifkin, 2017 JTHS President and Realtor with Keller Williams of the Palm Beaches. “Rock the Market in Broward and Miami-Dade counties drew sold out, standing-room only crowds this year. Realtors love Rock the Market because it helps them market themselves, learn industry trends and help their clients.”



Event: JTHS-MIAMI Rock the Market

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place

Address: 122 Soundings Avenue, Jupiter, FL 33477

Media - RSVP, Inquiries and Interviews

Lynda Fernandez

lynda(at)miamire.com

(305) 468-7040

RSVP at JTHSrealtors.com/RocktheMarket. The program is free to JTHS-MIAMI members and non-members and includes a full hot lunch, refreshments and many raffle prize opportunities. Registration and power hour is from 9-10 a.m. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drawings will be held from 3-4 p.m.

About the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound (JTHS) Council

The Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound Council (JTHS) of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) seeks to serve, unify and lead residential members in Palm Beach and Martin counties. With more than 2,500 members in Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the JTHS Council provides members with a legislative voice, education opportunities, a code of ethics, networking opportunities and more. JTHS merged with the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® in September 2015. The JTHS official website is http://www.jthsrealtors.com.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 160 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

