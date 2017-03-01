Charitable giving is a really big part of who we are as a company

WasteX, a leading name in southeastern medical waste disposal, has capped off 2016 by donating thousands of dollars worth of furniture, supplies, and technology to a first grade classroom at a public elementary school in Florida. By partnering with charity platform DonorsChoose.org, WasteX was able to select a specific classroom to furnish with much-needed teaching equipment.

“Charitable giving is a really big part of who we are as a company,” explains Drew Clark, owner of WasteX, a resident of Destin, FL. “In 2017, we plan to give a full 1% of our profits to philanthropic organizations because we get a lot out of giving back.” WasteX plans to allocate funds on a monthly basis, each month selecting a different DonorsChoose request to fill.

Clark was inspired to work with DonorsChoose, an online platform that helps individual teachers raise money, by his wife. “My wife was a teacher for years and it’s incredible the amount of things schoolteachers are required to buy with their own money.” DonorsChoose.org allows teachers to register a request for anything from pencils to SmartBoards and gradually raise funds towards those goals.

WasteX is a family-owned medical waste disposal company, in business since 1997. Servicing medical offices and pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company offers solutions for safely and efficiently disposing of sharps waste, biomedical waste, Rx waste, and more. Specializing in HIPAA and OSHA compliance, WasteX is one of the only waste management providers in the industry with its own online compliance platform for customers.

In addition to its commitment to giving back, WasteX emphasizes a streamlined customer experience. They are the only medical waste management company that offers an instant online quote, utilizing a proprietary algorithm to analyze the customers zip code, number of containers and frequency of pickup.

“For us, it’s not enough to provide our customers with just another affordable solution for medical waste,” says Clark. “We want to be the absolute best in the industry.”

For more information on WasteX charitable contributions or on their array of disposal solutions, contact 1-877-543-2015 or get an immediate quote online at http://www.medwastex.com/.